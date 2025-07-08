S’Africa’s Banyana Beat Ghana to Respond to Super Falcons 

Reigning champions South Africa got their 2025 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign off to a perfect start with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ghana in their Group C opener in Oujda on Monday.

Goals from Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe inside the opening 35 minutes gave Banyana Banyana the result they needed to assert their status as title contenders in the expanded 12-team competition.

Continental rivals, Nigeria’s Super Falcons had shot to the top of Group B with a resounding 3-0 win against Tunisia in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday evening with goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide and substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo.

Yesterday, Desiree Ellis’ Banyana side looked composed from the outset and took the lead on 28 minutes after a VAR review confirmed a penalty for a foul on Noxolo Cesane.

Motlhalo stepped up and slotted home coolly to the bottom right corner, giving South Africa the advantage their early pressure deserved.

Moments later, they struck again. Full-back Lebohang Ramalepe surged forward and threaded a clever pass into the path of Seoposenwe, who calmly finished low into the far corner to double the lead.

Ghana, making their return to WAFCON after missing the last edition, struggled to match the pace and organisation of their more experienced opponents.

While they grew into the contest in the second half, they were wasteful in front of goal, with both Evelyn Badu and Alice Kusi hitting the crossbar.

Despite several promising spells of pressure after the break, the Black Queens were repeatedly denied by South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who made key saves to preserve the clean sheet.

South Africa managed the game well in the closing stages, introducing fresh legs through Hildah Magaia and Ronnel Donnelly to control possession and absorb Ghana’s late push.