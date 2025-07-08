Rotary Raises Funds to Fight Fire in Ikoyi

•Omatseye, Orjiako, Onosode, Ajumogobia, Ajogwu Lead Charge

•Targets N80m for fire, health, other projects

The Rotary Club of Ikoyi, District 9112 on Sunday in Lagos led the charge to fight fire in the Lagos State, particularly in Ikoyi, with a successful fund raiser to provide adequate equipment and support to the Fires Service in the state, particularly Ikoyi.

The event which brought together various dignitaries from all works of life was the installation ceremony of Rotarian Clare Omatseye as her 41st president, as well as, induction of the 2025-2026 Board Members, held at the Muson Center, in Lagos, with a target to raise over 80 million Naira for fire-fighting, health care and other projects.

The fund-raising ceremony for humanitarian service projects, held under the distinguished Chairmanship of Mr. Spencer Onosode, was fully supported by Dr& Mrs. A.B.C. Orjiako, Mr. & Mrs. OdeinAjumogobia and Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, all of who took on the challenge to become celebrities fire fighters.

Also joining the charge was the newly installed District Governor, Rotary International District 9112, RotarianLanreAdedoyin, who felicitated with the Rotary Club of Ikoyi on the installation of her 41st president and board of directors and to give it his maximum support to make the project become a great success.

The highpoint of the installation ceremony was the unveiling of the pet-project of the newly installed president Rotarian Omatseye, which is equipping the Ikoyi Fire Fighting Service with a functional bore hole, PPEs, as well as other necessary equipment at cost running into multi millions of Naira.

In his message, the Chairman Mr. Spencer Onosode noted that the newly installed President, Clare Omatseyewill bring her professionalism, commitment and passion towards human capital development, as espoused in her action plan for the Rotary Year 2025/2026, a great ground for donors to partner with the club in her humanitarian projects

Clare Omatseye is a committed Rotarian with over 22 years in Rotary service, with numerous contributions to the Rotary Foundation. She is a dedicated Paul Harris Fellow and has served Rotary in various capacities as; International Service Director, Committee Chairs, Rotary Foundation Chair, Vice President 2 & 1, President Elect and now 41st President, Rotary.

The outgoing President, Emmanuel Efuntayo, in his Address, outlined the various legacy programs and projects embarked upon by the Rotary Club of Ikoyi during his tenure as President. With the provision of a 9.2 million Naira solar powered device to the Motherless Babies Home in Lekki, a gesture acknowledged with a commendation letter from the Lagos State Government as a case in point.

The keynote Speaker, Professor Fabian Ajogwu, in his speech ‘Building Sustainable Communities through collaborative action,’ called for all hands to be on deck towards achieving lasting development.

In his words, “a sustainable community thrives across generations. It addresses multiple human needs simultaneously, ensures diverse voices have decision-making power, and creates shared prosperity. It integrated environmental stewardship (including renewable energy, local food production, and waste reduction), economic inclusion, and socially equity into a comprehensive, long-term plan.’

“Most critically, it meets today’s needs without compromising future generations’ ability to meet theirs”, he added.

The special guests of honour in their remarks applauded the Rotary Club of Ikoyi and her newly installed President, for their giant strides in humanitarian endeavors over the years, and pledged their continuous support.

Another highlight of the occasion was the Fund Raising in support of the proposed projects of the Rotary Club of Ikoyi for the 2025/2026 Rotary Year.

Also at the event was the induction of the 2025/2026 Board members, as well as Honorary members into the Rotary Club of Ikoyi. Among those inducted Honorary members were Mr. Spencer Onosode, Professor Fabian Ajogwu and Mr. OdeinAjumogobia.