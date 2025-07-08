Police Arrest Man with Fresh Female Breast, Warn Hoteliers  against Cultists in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested a man in possession of fresh female breast suspected to have been harvested for ritual purposes. They also arrested three others suspected to have diverted a truckload of goods meant to be delivered in Asaba, Delta State.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, also revealed that men of the command rescued the kidnapped driver of the truck unhurt.

Ikenga said the feats were all achieved last Saturday and Sunday through the commitment of operatives of the Command in collaboration with other security agencies.

He said a 25 years old man, Samuel Eze, was arrested by a Joint Security Team comprising policemen attached to the Awada Police Station and Anambra Vigilante Operatives in Jude Onyekwere Street, Awada, Obosi last Sunday at about 3p.m.

According to him, “He was arrested with a woman’s breast, and it was recovered immediately and deposited at the morgue for preservation, while the suspect is undergoing police interrogations for necessary police investigative actions and prosecution.”

He further added that police officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad, acting on credible information, rescued a kidnapped driver last Saturday.

He said: “The team also recovered a truck loaded with custard powder worth N9.5million and arrested three suspects involved in the criminal act.

“The suspects, all male, Udegenyi Ugochukwu, 38; Anayochukwu Okonkwo, 47, and Good Odigili, 47, confessed that the goods were to be delivered to a warehouse in Asaba, Delta State, before they abducted the driver, tied him in the bush and diverted the goods to Enugwu Ukwu.”

Meanwhile, the Police Command, reacting on rumours of cultist initiation in Awka to commemorate July 7, believed to be anniversary of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa – a secret cult-said that it will not allow any illegal gathering in the state.

The Command said: “The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered a clampdown on any unlawful gathering in the state. This follows the security intelligence-led policing and community information that suggests that the Neo-Black Movement of Africa may use today (yesterday) July 7, 2025, to execute plans that could lead to serious public disorder, including cult initiations and reprisals against rival cult groups in the state.

“The CP noted that these criminal activities happen within student-populated areas, and stepped up the security deployment with the School Protection Squad directing the operatives of the Command to be on the offensive.

“The security deployment also involves covert operations with operatives at the motor/keke parks and identified spots to nip in the bud against any untoward situation.

“Given the above, the Command urges the public to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activities, gatherings, or threats to the police as the Command remains dedicated to a peaceful and secure environment for everyone in the state.”