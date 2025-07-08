PINL Boss Receive Accolades for Effective Youth Engagement in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The American branch of the Ijaw National Congress (INC-A), has applauded the Managing Director of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria (PINL), OsahonOkunbo, for his positive strides in piloting effective youth engagement, community services and leadership within the Niger Delta communities.

The group made the commendation award presentation to Okunbo, at a global convention, which brought together prominent Nigerian leaders and dignitaries from the Niger Delta region and across the globe.

The INC-A convention, themed “Effective Leadership in Ijaw Nation,” featured notable speakers and guests, including President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Governor of Rivers State, SiminalayiFubara, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator DouyeDiri, among others.

Reacting to the award, Okunbo noted that leaders in Niger Delta region owe their youths more commitments than promises.

In his address at the convention, Okunbo said the young people in the Niger Delta were watching to see if the promises made to them would hold.

Expressing his appreciation to the INC-Americas for the award, Okunbo who was represented at the convention by TariAlamesiegha and IkennaUkwa stated: “To be honoured by this community means more than I can say.

“This is not just an award, it is a reflection. A moment to pause and take stock of what the journey has been, what it has demanded, and what it continues to require”.

In the speech, delivered by IkennaUkwa, the PINL boss stated: “When we began this work, the terrain was as layered as the region itself, years of tension, environmental damage, broken promises. There was a quiet fatigue in the air, a sense that things might never truly change”.

Okunbo reflected on his journey, acknowledging the challenges and the importance of rebuilding trust and hope in the communities he serves.

He emphasised the significance of responsible leadership, highlighting that true leadership lay not in visibility but in accountability and service to others.

Reflecting further on the Niger Delta struggles, Okunbo said: “We didn’t arrive with declarations. We came with a quiet commitment to do things differently. We listened. We partnered with traditional institutions, with youths, with local leadership. We didn’t get everything right. But we stayed. We showed up again and again.

“And something began to shift. Communities that once turned away began to lean in. Incidents dropped. Dialogue returned. And through consistent partnership, we began to see not just operational wins but human ones. Trust restored. Jobs reignited. Young people daring to hope again.

“That’s what this work has always been about. It’s easy to build pipelines. Much harder to rebuild trust. But that’s the work. And that’s where the heart of leadership lies not in visibility, but in responsibility.

“I am proud of what we’ve done. But even more aware of the work still to come. There are still stories waiting to be rewritten. Still systems to strengthen. Still young people in the Niger Delta watching to see if the promises made to them will hold. We owe them more than words.

“So, we’ll keep holding the line. Keep listening. Keep building with dignity at the centre”, Okunbo added.