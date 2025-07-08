Opposition Coalition a Theatrical Display by Failed Politicians Seeking Shortcut Back to Power, Says APC Woman Leader

National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Mary Idele Alile, has described the coalition of opposition elements under the canopy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as nothing but a theatrical display by failed politicians seeking a shortcut back to power.

Alile, in a statement on Thursday, warned Nigerians, particularly women and youth, not to fall for what she called “an ill-conceived dance of deceit,” orchestrated by actors who have consistently failed the country under different political umbrellas.

“The ADC’s attempt to repackage old failures as fresh alternatives is laughable,” she said.

“This is a gathering of political drifters, many of whom have jumped from one party to another without any ideological grounding. Nigerians must not dance to this wrong drumbeat.”

The APC Woman Leader noted that the coalition lacks clarity, cohesion, and credibility, and that no serious Nigerian should consider it as a viable alternative to the ruling APC. She accused the ADC of playing on public frustration to peddle false hope and propaganda.

“This is not a coalition for development—it is a coalition for confusion,” Dr. Alile stated.

“These individuals have nothing new to offer. They failed to inspire confidence in their previous attempts and are now coming together in desperation, not in service to the Nigerian people.”

Addressing the women of Nigeria specifically, she cautioned against allowing themselves to be used as political pawns by those who only remember their value during election cycles.

“Women must be wise. Our future and that of our children cannot be mortgaged to men whose only vision is to seize power by any means necessary,” she said. “We have seen real empowerment under the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are far from where we started. This is not the time to derail.”

Alile also stressed that the APC remains the only party with the structure, stability, and roadmap to take Nigeria forward.

She pointed to ongoing reforms, investments in women-led programmes, and a deliberate effort to include women in key decision-making roles as proof that the APC is walking its talk.

“What Nigerians need is continuity, not chaos. The ADC and its cohorts want to take us backward. But Nigerians are wiser now. We must rise above frustration and resist the temptation to hand over our nation to those who view politics as a game of musical chairs,” she said.

Reiterating her call for vigilance, she urged citizens to look beyond political theatrics and assess parties based on track record and genuine commitment to national development.