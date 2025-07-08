NNL Super 8: ‘Desperate Coaches’ Blame Referees for Teams’ Failures

Some coaches in the ongoing 2024/2025 Nigeria National League Super 8 Play-off are now turning the heat on match officials for their teams shortfalls in the tournament which entered matchday two on Monday, 7 July, 2025.

Yobe Desert Stars came from behind to peg Doma United in Monday’s opening fixture at Stephen Keshi Stadium, a result that catapulted them to the summit of the Northern Conference group standings with four points from two games.

But rather than look in the direction of poor marksmanship and clay-footedness of his front men in front of goal for their defeat, Coach Akinade Onigbinde chose to haul blames on the match arbiter for his team’s 2-1 defeat.

“In the second half, we came out to play. But our eventual defeat has to do with officiating, let’s be frank with ourselves”, Coach Onigbinde said.

“The first Assistant Referee, because of pressure from the Yobe Desert Stars bench, who were putting so much pressure on them, and he fell for it.

“It happened three times, including the incident that led to the free kick that led to their second goal. It’s very painful”, a furious Onigbinde lamented.

Similarly, Abdul Maikaba, Head Coach, equally fingers the centre referee in his team, Wikki Tourists scoreless draw versus Barau FC in the second match of the day.

“I’m not happy with the officiating. They (referees), have taken sides and I’m not happy at all,” Maikaba fumed.

Maikaba’s reaction wasn’t a fair compliment as he tried to cover his team’s profligacy in front of goal. Time and time again, they threw away chances even with goalkeeper out of his post.