NLC Urges FG to Address Hardship, Hasten Roll-out of CNG Infrastructure

OnyebuchiEzigbo in Abuja





Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) appealed to the federal government to expedite the rollout of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure nationwide as a means of lowering the cost of transportation and its adverse effect on the prices of goods and services

While commending the government for the donation of CNG buses, the labour movement said the provision of more CNG infrastructure across the country would help reduce the crippling effects of high transportation costs on workers and the broader populace,

NLC made the appeal in a communique issued at the end its Central Working Committee meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The communique, jointly signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, said the meeting also resolved to intensify engagements with all tiers of government to press for immediate policy interventions to ameliorate the economic suffering of Nigerians, particularly workers who were the engine room of national productivity.

NLC said the government needed to urgently set up the necessary infrastructure to support the CNG initiative.

“This measure, if effectively implemented, will ease the burden of mobility costs and mitigate the inflationary pressures confronting households,” it said.

In addition, NLC reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the defence of democracy, economic justice, and social progress.

NLC also accused some employers of labour of undermining the principle of voluntarism in trade union membership.

It said the practice constituted a direct assault on workers’ fundamental rights, an affront to Nigeria’s international obligations under International LabourOrganisation (ILO) Conventions, and an egregious abuse of authority.

The apex labourorganisation directed all affiliate unions to not only reject and resist any attempt to impose union membership on workers, but also to mobilise and proceed to picket any employer engaging in such illegal actions.

NLC stated in its communique, “The CWC notes with grave concern the persistent and growing trend whereby certain employers are wilfully violating the Trade Union Act 2005.

“The Act, in clear and unequivocal terms, upholds the principle of voluntarism as a cardinal pillar of trade unionism in Nigeria, guaranteeing every worker the unfettered right to freely join any trade union of their choice without coercion, intimidation, or interference.

“It is utterly unacceptable that, despite the express provisions of the law, some employers continue to dictate, compel, or otherwise manipulate workers to belong to specific unions, often citing spurious reasons relating to job classification, grade levels, or other self-serving justifications.”