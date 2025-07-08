NiMet Warns 19 States of Flash Flooding Risk This Month

KasimSumaina in Abuja





The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Monday released a list of 19 states at risk of flash flooding this month.

The agency’s flash flood risk alert for July 2025 shows varying probable risks of experiencing flash flooding events due to the onset of rainfall across the country.

According to the release, a high-risk state is Sokoto and notable risk states are: Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Delte, Edo, Cross River, Rivers and AkwaIbom.

On precautionary measure, NiMet advises residents of the affected states to take necessary precautions, including, relocating where necessary and clearing drainage systems.

The agency also advised preparing emergency kits, turning off electricity and gas during flooding and strengthening mudslide prevention measures.

It however urged residents to take these precautions seriously to minimize the impact of potential flash flooding events.