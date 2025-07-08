Natasha: Suspension Couldn’t Stop Me from Serving My People

•Flags-off smart markets in Kogi

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Despite her suspension from the senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has declared that her commitment to the people of Kogi Central has remained unwavering.

A statement yesterday by her media office explained that the senator made the declaration, when she flagged-off the construction of two state-of-the-art smart markets in Okene and Okehi local government areas.

The project, according to the statement, was part of her wide-ranging constituency development plan.

It also clarified that the projects were aimed at transforming local trade infrastructure, empowering grassroots businesses, especially women traders, and stimulating economic growth in the senatorial district.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the statement further explained, emphasised that political distractions had not deterred her from delivering the democratic dividends her constituents deserved.

She said, “I never stopped working for my people. Politics ends after elections; what matters is performance. I represent all the good people of Kogi Central, regardless of political affiliation.”

Each of the markets, the statement added, will feature 80 modern shop units; 40 lock-up stores and 40 open stalls.

They are equipped with solar-powered electricity, boreholes, modern sanitation facilities, sockets, truck-friendly loading bays, and security lighting to ensure safe and efficient market operations.

The smart markets will be located at Ihima Central Market in Oboroke (Okehi LGA) and a newly designated Community Market in Okene LGA.

Both sites were selected for their accessibility, population density, and future expansion potential.

Construction is expected to be completed by November 2025 to coincide with Akpoti-Uduaghan’s second anniversary in office.

Traditional rulers, women groups, and youth organisations present at the event commended the senator’s resilience and proactive leadership, describing her as “a beacon of hope in the face of political adversity”.

Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her inclusive style of governance, pledging to continue rolling out impactful projects across Kogi Central in the months ahead.

She said, “Service to the people transcends political affiliation. The work continues, no matter the obstacles.”