Napoli Reject Galatasaray’s  Improved  €60m Bid for Osimhen

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen and Italian Serie A side Napoli, appear set for another summer transfer window of drama and suspense. The drama has returned to the now familiar sequence that football aficionados witnessed this same time last year.

As widely expected, Napoli yesterday rejected Turkish giants Galatasaray’s €60million improved bid for Osimhen after an initial offer of €50million plus €5million in bonuses was rejected.

The Italian champions are insisting they will not let go their prized jewel for anything short of their €75 million which is the player’s release clause.

According to Transfer Expert for Sky Sports, Gianluca Di Marzio, “despite the significant sum, Napoli responded with a firm no, reiterating their firm intention not to part with their jewel under these conditions.”

Galatasaray with whom Osimhen had a wonderful season-long loan spell this past term, are determined to keep the Nigerian striker who helped them to a Turkish double.

Although there were reports of interests from some Premier League clubs in the top striker but news out of England yesterday insisted that both Arsenal and Liverpool have said capital no to Osimhen.

According to II Mattino, Osimhen’s representatives have been busy in the last few days during which time they proposed the striker to both Arsenal and Liverpool.

It is widely known that Arsenal, for one, are pushing to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

This news comes at a time when it has also been reported that Osimhen rejected another top Premier League club Manchester United, as well as Juventus.

Last summer, Chelsea submitted a late bid for the striker, who insisted he will not take a pay cut to transfer.

Osimhen has said he dreams of playing in the glamourous Premier League.

This now leaves Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal as the best possible option to get the Nigerian striker out of Naples this summer transfer window or wait till next year to walk away a free agent at the expiration of his contract in June 2026.

Al Hilal have insisted that they will meet Napoli’s asking fee but have not yet got the green light from Osimhen.