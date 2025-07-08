Kwara Holds Town Hall Meeting, Engages Stakeholders on Business Enabling Reforms

Kwara State Government has organised a one-day technical workshop and town hall meeting to enlighten stakeholders and strengthen existing collaborations on the state Action Business Enabling Reforms (SABER).

A statement by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Babatunde Toyin Abdulrasheed, revealed that the workshop and town hall meeting were attended by participants from public and private sectors.

The engagement was held in collaboration with a high-powered delegation of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Attendees included members of the State Executive Council; local government chairmen and vice-chairmen; PEBEC Director General, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, represented by Mr Shima Kennedy; Chairman, Judicial Committee on Small Claims Court, Justice Ibijoke Olawoyin; members of the state Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC); representative of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council; representative of the State Artisan Congress; and leaders of marketers’ associations.

The Chairman of Ease of Doing Business Council and Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, said the session was to deepen public understanding about the ongoing business reforms, strengthen collaboration, and drive forward the reform agenda that will shape the future of governance and enterprise in the state.

Kwara under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has made remarkable progress by implementing wide-ranging reforms to improve the business environment, promote transparency and strengthen service delivery to citizens and investors, she said.

“This technical workshop offers us the opportunity to review the current reform roadmap, understand the technical requirements of Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLI), strengthen our implementation strategies to ensure we meet and exceed SEBER performance targets, among other goals.

“Through SABER, we have clear opportunities to enhance the efficiency of land administration and business registration, improve the effectiveness of investment promotion and PPP frameworks; streamline the use of technology in procurement, tax administration, and service delivery; and promote measurable transparency and accountability in governance,” she said.

Nuru commended the PEBEC team for a meaningful collaboration and the EODBC members for their tireless efforts towards realising objectives of the council in the state.

The Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju, said the government leverages social media platforms to give more information about its activities, monitor feedback, and ensure robust engagements with different segments of the society.

The Commissioner for Environment, Nafisat Buge, said the administration has introduced various initiatives to ensure that every Kwaran and investor lives in a clean, safe, and healthy environment.

The Chairman, state Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Mrs Folashade Omoniyi, said the government is creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

She also enlightened the gathering about the benefits of the newly introduced tax reform law by President Bola Tinubu, saying it will help harmonise tax collections and block leakages.

Kennedy said PEBEC has a mandate to deliver Nigeria’s business environment reform, with the dual mandate to remove bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business and to improve the perception about ease of doing business in Nigeria.

PEBEC embarks on an annual nationwide tour to evaluate states on their implementation of key business enabling reforms, engage private stakeholders in solution focused dialogue to gather

feedback on the business climate, and deliver targeted technical sessions focused on driving year-3 success under the SABER programme, according to Kennedy.

The Chairman, State Artisan Congress, Alhaji Jimoh Adesina, and Iya Loja General of Kwara State, Hajia Muibat Olumo, among other participants, lauded the government for its business friendly programmes, financial support for marketers and how its urban renewal project eases road traffic and adds beauty to marketplaces.

They also sought more support for the artisans and marketers.

There was also a panel discussion, moderated by PEBEC’s Kennedy, where participants asked questions and offered suggestions about improving the relationships between government and its stakeholders.