ISOPADEC Enrols 315 Staff Members into Health Insurance Scheme

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Austin Onyedebelu, has stated that his commission has enrolled all its 315 staff members into the Imo Health Insurance Scheme (IHIS) costing the establishment a huge sums of money.

He expressed appreciation to the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his massive support for the commission, insisting that without such tremendous assistance the milestone they have achieved would not have been possible.

Onyedebelu added that the governor has ensured judicious application of the funds allocated to the commission to the extent that the establishment discharges its financial obligations as at when due, including prompt payment of staff salary and to contractors. He noted that the commission sets aside projects funds so as nothing would hinder prompt completion of projects, hence the governor does not believe in abandonment of projects.

Disclosing the commission’s blueprints since he assumed office few months ago, Onyedebelu maintained that because of the free hand the governor has given him, he has so far embarked on the building of four modern hospitals in four local government areas which would be completed soon and furnished as well.

According to him, among the other programmes the commission is pursuing are the overseas training of 50 graduates in skills acquisition in cyber security and others, the enrollment of all the 315 staff of the commission into the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme, the six classroom blocks that are ongoing in the catchment areas with a target to complete 19 blocks in due course.

He thanked the governor for his visionary leadership in the state, and commended the staff members of the commission for their support, despite the stopping of their daily feeding with the understanding that such money could be channeled into other pressing needs for the people of the state.