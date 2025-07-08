Gtext Launches Luxury Estates in Ijebu-Ode with Over N1.5bn in Land Allocations

Agnes Ekebuike

In a significant boost to the real estate sector, property developers, Gtext Land, have launched a premium residential estate in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, with land allocations valued at over N1.5 billion. The project, Sardius Estate, was officially unveiled during the launch event, marking a significant step in the expansion of smart and eco-friendly housing developments outside Lagos.

The General Manager of Gtext Land, Olabisi Umoru, while addressing clients and investors at the launch of Sardius Estate, described the event as a major milestone for the company.

According to her, the estate had already sold 80% of its over 400 plots during its pre-launch phase.

“Sardius Estate sits directly along the expressway and is surrounded by major developments, including the Nigerian Breweries Plc. It’s a prime location with high return potential,” Olabisi said, adding that the estate is only 45–50 minutes from Lagos, making it ideal for both residential living and commercial investment.

Buyers at the launch were offered a 20% discount and additional incentives, including documentation waivers for early subscribers. “We are building a smart, green estate with luxury service plots, integrated technology, and eco-conscious infrastructure,” she added, noting that the estate aims to contribute meaningfully to reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

The luxury eco-estate is powered entirely by solar technology with zero carbon emissions.

The Managing Director, Farouq Usman, revealed that buyers who subscribed during the pre-launch phase were being rewarded with physical land allocations and full documentation.

“Some of our clients committed to the project even before the land was shown to them, based on trust in our track record. Today, they take physical possession,” Usman stated.

Sardius Estate offers a flexible pricing model, with plots starting at N5.6 million, and a three-month payment plan option priced at N7 million. The estate promises modern amenities including solar-powered electricity, CCTV surveillance, recreation parks, a gym, and sports courts.

Addressing concerns on affordability, Usman highlighted the need for stronger government-backed housing finance schemes.

“If the government can extend housing loans to at least N50–N70 million, more professionals will be able to own luxury homes,” he said.

Both developers also emphasised their commitment to proper land documentation. Usman noted that extensive due diligence was conducted, including checks with regional planning authorities and verification of land titles, ensuring buyers receive deeds of assignment and registered survey plans.

With over 400 plots and millions of naira in early investment secured, the launch of Sardius Estate signals rising investor appetite for smart, eco-conscious communities outside Lagos, and offers a promising model for bridging the country’s housing gap.