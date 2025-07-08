  • Tuesday, 8th July, 2025

GEIL/LEKOIL Applauds Tinubu for Fostering Host Communities Empowerment

Business | 1 hour ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

Green Energy International Limited/Lekoil and Gas Investment Limited (GEIL/LEKOIL) Joint Venture has applauded the President Bola Tinubu’s led government for fostering an environment that empowers host communities.

This is as GEIL/LEKOIL in partnership with the Ugama Ekede, Ayama Ekede, Asukama, and Asukoyet Host Community Development Trust (UAAA HCDT), has awarded scholarships and bursaries to over 1,200 students in Andoni Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Representative of the GEIL/LEKOIL Joint Venture, HRH Serena-Dokubo Spiff, commended the Tinubu’s government, at the inauguration of key community projects, including the Asukama Community Town Hall, renovated Community Primary School in Asukoyet, and a rehabilitated Universal Basic Education (UBE) block at the Community Secondary School in Ekede, at the weekend.

Spiff said, “In the old system, communities had to go cap in hand to oil companies. But the PIA changed everything. Now, 3% of operating costs is legislated to be handed over to the community, to be managed by them, for them.This is the democratisation of opportunity. Communities are now in charge of their own future.”

He praised the UAAA HCDT for its accomplishments and encouraged continued accountability in managing community development funds.

THISDAY observed at the event that, scholarship was awarded to over 1, 200 pupils in primary and secondary schools, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate students from the four communities.

Chairman of the UAAA HCDT Board of Trustees, Asuk Nathan Sampson, stated that the Trust is focused on improving education and infrastructure across host communities.

“Over 1,200 individuals from the four communities have benefitted from the bursary and scholarship scheme,” he said. In addition to our educational and empowerment initiatives, we have over 20 projects underway—some completed, others ongoing. More are scheduled for commissioning before the end of the year.”

