CSOs Condemn Attack on Emir Sanusi’s Palace, Demand Explanation

Ahmad Sorondinkiin Kano





Some civil society organisations have strongly condemned the alleged attack on the palace of Kano’s 16th Emir, AlhajiMuhammaduSanusi II, and is seeking explanations from the Kano State Police Command.

Some people in the convoy of the 15th Emir of Kano AminuBayero ware alleged to have launched the attack on the palace located at Kofar Kudu wwhileBayero was returning from the residence of the late Kano business mogul AlhajiAminuAlhassanDantata, where he paid a condolence visit.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Kano, the head of the CSOs Mustapha Abdullahi described the silence from the police on the incidence as truly disturbing and tantamount to compromising the peace of the state.

According to him, the action could apparently plunge the state into chaos and uncertainty, and therefore perceived to be a deliberate plan plotted by some unpatriotic elements.

“It has come to the knowledge of the organisations that, AlhajiAminu Ado Bayero abandoned the usual route to his personal residence at Mandawari and decided to intentionally passed through Kabara in front of the Kano Emir’s Palace, hence the attack on the Palace by some elements who were allegedly linked to the dethroned Emir’s entourage.”

“Verifiable sources provided the following report in the aftermath of the attack whereby; a Destruction of Police Vehicles: -Police Hilux Vehicle (NPF 182D) – Mopol 9 – Police Hilux Vehicle (NPF 195D) – Mopol 52”

“Vandalisation of property: motorcycle belonging to one AbdullahiShehu (Police Officer) motorcycle belonging to one Ibrahim Isa (Security Marshal attached to the Emirate).”

Abdullahi also alleged that the Emirate’s main iron gate was severely vandalised, Police Security Point at the Emir’s residence was shattered. Stolen security assets: one full set of Police camouflage uniform; one pair of Police security boots; One bullet magazine which is an extremely dangerous item now unaccounted for.

He said among the Individuals Injured during the attack wereeMaigomaDanagundi who is currently hospitalized at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, YunusaBabba who is injured (Security Marshal, Special Constabulary Officer Murtala Muhammad who sustained physical injuries.

The CSOs urged the police to commence an immediate investigation into the attack and destruction of public property, and the assault on law enforcement agents and civilians.

“ Identify, arrest, and prosecute all individuals responsible for leading and executing the attack,, recover all stolen police assets, especially the missing bullet magazine, which poses a serious security risk,” he demanded.

The CSOs include: Kano Digital Media Rangers; Youth Mobilisation by Media; One Voice Development Initiative; Beyond Border Alliance; Kano First Forum amd One Kano Agenda.