COREN Set for Annual Assembly, Approves Engineering Residency Programme

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) yesterday revealed that plans had reached an advanced stage for the replacement of the Supervised Industrial Training Scheme in Engineering (SITSIE) with the Engineering Residency Programme (ERP) for professionals.

COREN, in a press briefing in Abuja, also announced plans for the impending commencement of its 33rd Engineering Assembly, with the theme: “Advancing Quality Engineering Services and Businesses in Nigeria: Professionalism, Compliance and Remunerations.”

Speaking on the issues, COREN President, SadiqAbubakar, said the event which will hold between July 14 and 16 will enable practitioners and stakeholders to evaluate matters of mutual interest relating to the engineering profession and share ideas on emerging issues relating to the profession.

Abubakar added that it will offer engineers the opportunity to discuss the dynamics in relationships between the different engineering cadres, operators, regulators and the larger Nigerian society across the economic sectors of Nigeria.

Besides, the COREN president noted that the assembly will help assess and educate engineering practitioners on various developments within the engineering profession for effective regulation and safety of lives, properties and investments as well as to promote shared prosperity for all in Nigeria.

Significantly, at the upcoming event, Abubakar stressed that the assembly will interrogate the remuneration and fee structure for engineering professionals vis-à-vis the quality of services rendered and the motivation of the practitioners, with the aim to ensure it is not exploitative, but fair and motivating.

COREN was established by Decree 55 of 1970 and has a mandate to regulate and control the engineering education, training and practice of engineering in all its aspects and ramifications in Nigeria.

To consolidate on recent achievements, Abubakar stated that the National Universities Commission (NUC) and COREN had agreed to commence joint accreditation of engineering programmes in universities similar to the existing practice between the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and COREN for the polytechnics and mono-technics.

In the same vein, he stated that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had agreed to commence the regulation of admission into engineering and technology programmes in the Nigerian university system to align with the global benchmarks and promote global mobility of graduates across member states.

He added that NBTE and COREN were finalising modalities to commence accreditation of technical colleges in Nigeria this coming academic session.

“In response to the goals of the current administration, the council approved the resuscitation of Supervised Industrial Training Scheme in Engineering (SITSIE) under a new name of Engineering Residency Programme (ERP) and planned to engage the National Assembly to seek legislative backing for its sustainable funding in line with the existing COREN law,” he stressed.

In its bid to advance professionalism, COREN said it has concluded arrangements with several professional bodies to commence the implementation of enforcing renewal of practicing licence for all cadres of engineering practitioners.

“Aligning with the current administration’s renewed hope agenda, I am happy to report that COREN has commenced the implementation of the assessment, certification, registration and licensing of the Artisans involved in engineering practice across Nigeria,” Abubakar said.

As part of efforts to decentralise the operations of COREN and ensure effective engagement at the grassroots and promote sanity in the practice of engineering for a more positive impacts in Nigeria, Abubakar noted that seven regional offices established in Lagos, Enugu, P/Harcourt, Kano, Ibadan, FCT, and Gombe, respectively are now functional.

Keynote speaker at the event will be Prof. YemiOsinbajo, who will be supported by three eminent personalities drawn from industry, government, academia, discussing the corresponding sub-themes.