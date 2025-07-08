Commissioner:  Otu ‘ll Not Undermine the Interest of C’River Cocoa Farmers

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Government has given the assurance that the state Governor, Bassey Otu, would not implement any policy that would be detrimental to the interest of cocoa farmers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Johnson Ebokpo, stated this yesterday while responding to enquires by THISDAY following recent waves of protest by smallholder farmers in Cocoa Estates located in some communities in Etung Local Government Area of the state.

In response to government’s position concerning the protests by the cocoa farmers, the commissioner said the protest wasn’t necessary, and gave the assurance that the issues would be sorted out in interest of the people.

Ebopko hinged the concern of the people to possible miscommunication along the line.

“The governor has the best interest of the Etung people at heart. He will not do anything to undermine their interest.”

“This issue will be sorted out in their interest as there is no need for any protest.

“They may have been a miscommunication between the State Privatization Council which issued the tender notice and the Governor’s Office,” the commissioner said.

Last Sunday, small holders farmer in four Etung communities of Eromi, Bendeghe Ekiem, Abia , and Agborkim Water Fall had taken to their streets alleging that the state government was planning to privatise the Cocoa Estates in their communities, a measure they lamented would affect their economy and source of livelihood adversely.

Speaking on behalf of about 2,000 protesters, the Youth Leader of Agborkim Waterfall community in Etung, Enoh Theophilus Ekuri, had appealed to Governor Otu not to privatise the Cocoa Estates, because if implemented, the policy will be counter-productive.

“We want our state governor to have a re-think. I know that in government you have subordinates who flock around you, sometimes even giving you the wrong advice.

“Some might even advise you to do a thing which ordinarily you might not want to indulge in, yet your subordinates might persuade you to do a thing which ordinarily you may not have done.

“You promised us sweetness, do not let the season of sweetness that you promised us turn to bitterness,” he said.

Another opinion leader in the community, Mr. Danis Owan, said the Cocoa Estates is the mainstay of the people’s economy, and should not be privatised.

“We heard that our own oil well-our own milk industry that we benefit from-is about to be privatised by the state government.

“Should this estate be privatised, it means we the youths, will automatically become poor.

“Our forefathers who donated the land to the state government, and not an outright sale of our land.

“We heard that the state government has the intention to privatise our estate. If you privatised the estate, you would have exposed our young men and women to various anti-social vices like theft, prostitution, armed robbery others.

“We plead that you don’t allow season of sweetness turn to bitterness,” Owan added.

The community women leader, Ntunkai Mary Obi, and the women chief, Chief Helen Ogar, charged government officials to reach out to them for dialogue, else they will continue their protest at the expiration of their ultimatum by Friday next week.

The community’s Town Council Chairman, Etta Atu- Ojua, said privatising the cocoa estate would affect their community adversely.