Babalakin & Co Celebrates 37 Years of Law Practice with Art Exhibition and Competition

One of Nigeria’s commercial law firms, Babalakin & Co, recently commemorated its 37th anniversary by hosting its maiden Art Competition and Exhibition at its Victoria Island office. 

The event, a groundbreaking move blending legal excellence with cultural enrichment, which is the first of its kind, was attended by a mix of  top legal luminaries, diplomats, artists, and art enthusiasts, spotlighting 26 curated works selected from over 250 entries nationwide.

 Speaking at the event, the Managing Partner of the firm Mr. Olawale Akoni, SAN, stated the underlying rationale behind the initiative.

 “We believe that the practice of law is not something that should be tunnel-visioned, we thought it was important to contribute to society and develop upcoming artists who have a vision”, he remarked.

 He further emphasised how the 37 year-old firm’s “legacy in legal development”, is now expanding to nurture creativity and national hope through art. He also said that the competition’s prize structure, reflected serious investment in Nigeria’s emerging arts. 

 The Art pieces were judged across painting, drawing, and sculpture by an esteemed panel, including Sehinde Odimayo and Dotun Sulaiman .

 The top three winners, Aaron Ajogwu, Glory Innocent, and Abdlquadr Ojelade – shared N9 million in awards (N5  million, N2.5 million and N1.5 million respectively), while the public-voted “Viewer’s Choice”, Ezichi Nkwocha, earned N1 million .

 Akoni, SAN also described this as “a meaningful investment in the artists’ futures”, and further affirmed that the event will be an annual event henceforth, sponsored by the firm.

 The highlight of the evening was the presence of dignitaries such  as Joellen Borg, Acting U.S. Consul General in Lagos, who praised the artists’ innovative fusion of tradition and contemporary expression, and reaffirmed the U.S. Consulate’s support for Nigeria’s creative industries. 

The Chairman of Leaders and Company Limited, Publisher of ThisDay Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, as well as several top Lawyers, were also present at the event. 

 Founded in July 1988 by Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, a Cambridge educated legal mind whose firm has grown to over 70 Lawyers and multiple SANs across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. The firm is known for it’s  strong presence in commercial law, litigation, and infrastructure projects.

