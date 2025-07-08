  • Monday, 7th July, 2025

Ajayi’s 9.92secs Shatters Meet Record in France

Featured | 2 minutes ago

Kanyinsola Ajayi has officially thrown down the gauntlet!

The 20-year-old Nigerian sprint sensation equaled his personal best of 9.92 seconds at the Meeting International Sotteville-les-Rouen in France, storming to victory and setting a new meeting record at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event.

Ajayi, fresh off a sensational NCAA season, transferred his collegiate form seamlessly to the elite international circuit, matching the time that already ranks as the fourth-fastest in Nigerian history. 

The previous record at the Sotteville meeting was 10.02s, set by Trinidad and Tobago’s Keston Bledman in 2015.

The 100m final saw an African sweep of the podium: Kanyinsola Ajayi (Nigeria) – 9.92secs;  Emmanuel Eseme (Cameroon) – 10.04secs; and  Mamadou Fall Sarr (Senegal) – 10.10secs.

Ajayi, who reached the 100m semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has shown remarkable consistency in 2025. 

He broke 10 seconds three times outdoors and clocked under 6.60 seconds seven times indoors, including a national record-tying 6.48s at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

With the World Championships in Tokyo looming this September, Ajayi is fueling hope that he may finally break Nigeria’s 100m final drought—an 18-year absence since Olusoji Fasuba placed fourth in Osaka 2007.

If Monday night’s race in Sotteville is anything to go by, the road to Tokyo may have just found its most promising Nigerian sprinter in nearly two decades.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.