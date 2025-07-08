Afolabi Calls for Port Infrastructural Renewal as Oyetola Highlights Achievements

Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, has advocated for an overhaul of infrastructure at the country’s seaports.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime (TAAM) Conference held at the weekend at the University of Lagos, Afolabi noted that the provision of the relevant infrastructure at ports across the country was the bedrock of an efficient port system that will tap into the enormous potential of the country’s maritime industry.

He said: “Nigeria’s blue economy Is a sleeping giant. We have untapped potential along our vast coastline that, if harnessed responsibly, can create new jobs, strengthen our ports, attract investments, and safeguard our environment for future generations. Infrastructure is at the heart of this transformation. Modern, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure will drive efficiency and competitiveness in our ports and maritime corridors.”

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, highlighted key reforms by the federal government to reposition the maritime industry as a pillar of national development.

“The National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy provides a coordinated framework for opportunities in ports, fisheries, ocean governance, marine biotechnology, renewable energy, and coastal tourism,” he noted.

The minister revealed ongoing projects such as the Western Ports Rehabilitation Programme, the reconstruction of Apapa and Tin Can Ports, and the planned revival of the National Carrier through a public-private partnership model.

He stressed that sustainability must guide all infrastructure modernisation efforts, with emphasis on energy efficiency, carbon reduction and waste minimisation.