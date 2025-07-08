‘ADR Remains Most Effective Means to Conflict Resolution’

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Nigerians, particularly lawyers and other legal practitioners, have been encouraged to use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in solving conflicts as it remains the most effective way towards the attainment of peace.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) between The Mediation Training Institute and the International Law Association in Abuja yesterday, the Secretary-General of ILA (Nigeria), Clement Osuya, emphasised that ADR offers a win-win solution for all parties, unlike the traditional court system.

Osuya stressed that ADR mechanisms, such as arbitration, mediation , and conciliation help preserve relationships while providing faster and more cost-effective justice.

He said: “Lawyers are ministers in the temple of justice. They promote the rule of law. If a lawyer is briefed to go to court, his duty is to analyse the case. If he feels it is necessary to proceed to court, it is within his professional prerogative to do so.”

“But in Nigeria, many lawyers are also arbitrators. Many are also mediators. In fact, you don’t even need to be formally trained to become a mediator.”

“So, in Nigeria, you find that a lot of lawyers encourage their clients or parties to explore other ways to settle disputes.”

“This does not stop lawyers from receiving their professional fees. The ultimate goal is that the issues are resolved and the parties are happy.”

“Sometimes, cases start in lower courts, reach the Supreme Court, and are then sent back to the court of first instance for retrial. At the end of it all, the parties are exhausted, embittered, and impoverished,” he added.

Also speaking, the President of the Mediation Training Institute, Dr. Olusegun Ogunyanwo, said ADR creates a win-win platform for all parties involved.

“There’s no winner, no loser. Everyone wins, and in a way, everyone loses. ADR is one of the best mechanisms introduced into the global judicial system—including Nigeria’s.

“In Nigeria, for instance, judges and magistrates, depending on the court, often encourage parties to explore ADR, whether through arbitration, mediation, or conciliation. The beauty of ADR is that we can shake hands and laugh again.”

“We’re not ruling out the courts. There are cases that must go through the judicial system. But many civil matters can and should be resolved through ADR.”