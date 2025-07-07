Winner Emerges in Tolaram Science Challenge

Iwerekun Community Senior High School, Lakowe, has,for the second consecutive year, emerged winner of the 2025Tolaram Science Challenge (TSC), defeating Ibeju Senior High School, Ibeju Agbe, at the grand finale of the competition sponsored by Lagos Free Zone (LFZ).

The Tolaram Science Challenge, an annual science competition for schools located within the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos of the Lagos Free Zone, is the flagship corporate social responsibility(CSR) initiative of LFZ, aimed at developing and promoting science education amongst the students within the area. The 16 secondary schools, each represented by six students, in this year’s edition were Ibeju Senior High School, Ibeju Agbe; Community Senior Secondary School, Debojo; Community Senior Secondary School, Akodo/Orofun; Royal Triple Dee School, Ibeju Lekki; Community Senior High School, Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki; Igbogun Senior High School, Igbogun; Laborc Schools, Orimedu; Community Senior High School, Magbon Segun; Jona Josh Schools Orofun; Iwerekun Community High school, Lakowe; Ise Senior High School, Epe; Lacaperia Academy, Obadore; Magbon-Alade Senior Grammar School; Orimedu Community Senior High School, Orimedu; Eagle Vision College, Orofun; and Community Senior High School, Idata/Ilagbo.

The students were tested in five core subject areas of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. At the end of the rigorous competition, Community Senior Secondary School, Akodo/Orofun secured the third position, while Community Senior High School, Idata/Ilagbo placed fourth.

During the closing ceremony, the top three outstanding students in the competition received cash prizes and one student from each school was awarded the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scholarship.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Sustainability Officer, LFZ, Vishal Shah, reaffirmed the zone’s commitment to education, environmental stewardship, and the empowerment of future leaders.

Shah noted that the creativity and problem-solving skills displayed by the students during the challenge reflect a shift in thinking that prioritizes sustainability and real-world impact. He stated that students are reimagining the use of everyday materials and offering practical solutions to improve resource management in their communities.

“We have seen students transform waste into opportunities, rethink everyday materials, and present solutions with the potential to reshape how communities manage resources, from the school system to creative product reuse. These young minds have shown us that the future of our planet is in capable hands. Across our communities, students are rising to the occasion, demonstrating curiosity, innovation, and a strong desire to solve real-world problems through science.Every idea shared, every solution proposed, and every experiment conducted is a testament to the remarkable talent and potential within our youth,” he said.

Also speaking, Director, Finance and Operations, LFZ, Ashish Khemka, said that the challenge reflects a strategic vision to transform the initiative into a source of national pride by scaling it to the state and eventually national level, with a target of reaching 20 schools next year.

Khemka, adding that the initiative’s focus on science is aimed at fostering innovation and supporting the country’s industrial development, said: “The progress so far has been impressive, from the dedication of the teachers to the effort put in by the students, the impact has exceeded expectations. We have a clear plan for expansion, starting with consolidating our presence locally. The number of participating schools has grown from 12 to 14, and now 16. Our target is to reach 20 schools, after which we plan to scale the initiative to the state level and eventually take it national. Our focus on science is deliberate, as we believe it plays a critical role in driving innovation and supporting the country’s journey toward industrialisation.”

Speaking shortly after receiving the trophy, the team captain, Iwerekun Community Senior High School, Lakowe, Anthony Abednego, expressed delight at the success recorded by the school as it clinched the trophy for the second consecutive year.

Reflecting on the fact that the two schools Iwerekun Community Senior High School, Lakowe, and Ibeju Senior High School, Ibeju Agbe, were both finalists of the competition last year, Abednego noted that the consecutive success is a testament to the team’s hard work, consistency, and the unwavering support of their teachers.