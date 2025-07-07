We Are Celebrating, Not Mourning, Says Late Olubadan’s Son

Mr Olasumbo Owolabi, the eldest son of the late Olubadan of Ibadan, has said his father left lasting legacies of a life well-lived and worthy of celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olasunmbo stated this during the family announcement of the Oba’s demise at the private residence of the traditional ruler on Monday in Ibadan.

Olasunmbo, represented by the former Commissioner for Information in Oyo State, Mr Toye Arulogun, said his father made significant impacts and landmark achievements while he lived.

He said that the endeavours of the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan, cut across politics, business, military career and traditional matters.

“We are not mourning because it is a double celebration of his 90th birthday and glorious passing to eternal glory.

“We also give glory to God because he left enduring legacies for the family,” he said.

NAN reports that the family announcement was preceded by the palace traditional talking drum final display, signifying the end of the late Oba’s era.

Olakulehin, who ascended the throne on July 12, 2024, died in the early hours of Monday, barely two days after celebrating his 90th birthday.

His reign followed that of Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who died on March 14, 2024, at the age of 81. (NAN)