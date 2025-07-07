Uzoma: Value Addition, Market Access Key to Innovation in Cassava Sector

James Emejo in Abuja

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement (AgPE), Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, has said though the country remains the largest producer of cassava in the world, the real opportunity lies in value addition, agro-industrialisation, and market access.

He said production alone was not enough without processing the raw materials for exports, and job opportunities. He spoke at the opening of the World Cassava Day 2025 conference in Abuja.

He said the current focus is to reposition cassava as a strategic industrial raw material—one that powers industries, substitutes imports, creates jobs, and strengthens local supply chains.

Uzoma said achieving the needed revolution in the sector requires that the country must empower smallholder farmers, expand processing infrastructure, and ensure quality standards across the board.

He commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for its steadfast commitment to transforming agriculture into a cornerstone of national economic resilience.

He said through bold reforms, strategic investments, and an increasing embrace of public–private partnerships, the administration is “redefining how we address complex development challenges”.

He also noted that the Office of the Vice President, under Kashim Shettima’s leadership, had provided the high-level coordination and political will needed to drive innovation, unlock private sector capital, and scale impact across agricultural value chains.

He said, “As part of this commitment, the federal government is taking deliberate steps to unlock the potential of cassava through improved access to finance, de-risked investment, and accelerated enterprise development.

“Institutions such as the Bank of Agriculture, the Bank of Industry, and the Nigeria Agribusiness Development Fund are supporting these efforts and helping to position cassava as a priority sector for inclusive growth.”

In his remarks, Director of Strategy, Cavista Holdings, Mr. Kabir Shagaya, said the company was a headline sponsor of this year’s celebration, not only because cassava lies at the heart of its agricultural investment strategy, “but because we believe in its power to transform lives and strengthen national food security.

He said the entity remained a diversified investment holdings company operating across Africa, North America, and Asia, with strategic interests in technology, agriculture, financial services, and hospitality.

In Nigeria alone, the company has made significant investments that are driving economic inclusion, job creation, and national development.