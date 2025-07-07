Tinubu to Military: We Mustn’t Mortgage Nigeria’s Future to Division, Indifference

*Describes country’s security challenges as existential, gives military marching order to confront, defeat those undermining Nigeria

*Reiterates commitment to welfare of armed forces, operational capacity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to the armed forces not to mortgage the future of Nigeria to division, indifference, or delay, saying they have no other country but Nigeria.

Describing the security challenges facing the nation as existential, Tinubu gave the military a marching order to confront and defeat those undermining the country.

Speaking during the grand finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration at Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna, the president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the country owed it as a duty to keep equipping and empowering those who defend it.

He reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces, saying his administration would continue investing in modern equipment, intelligence and human capital to ensure officers and personnel of the military are well armed.

He stated that while a country was as strong as the courage of those who defend it, the Nigerian Army had remained the spine of Nigeria’s sovereignty for the past 162 years, shaping the course of the nation’s history.

“We have no other country but Nigeria, and we must not mortgage her future to division, indifference, or delay,” Tinubu said, thanking Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for his leadership and efforts to steer the Nigerian Army “with professionalism and foresight”.

Tinubu said, “To the men and women of the Nigerian Army and the armed forces more broadly, I reaffirm my administration’s unwavering commitment to your welfare and operational capacity.

“We will continue to invest in modern equipment, in intelligence, and in the human capital that drives your effectiveness. This is not a favour. It is a duty owed to those who defend us.”

Hailing the theme for this year’s Army Day celebration, “Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army’s Transformation Drive,” the president observed that the theme was a reflection of both strategy and humanity, just as he said there could be no great army without building strong soldiers.

He stated, “You cannot build a great army without first building strong soldiers. Their welfare, morale, equipment, and sense of purpose are not afterthoughts. They are the bedrock of national security. I commend your commitment to placing the soldier at the centre of reform, and I assure you that this administration stands firmly with you on that path.”

Tinubu paid glowing tribute to Nigerian troops for their enduring sacrifice, pointing out that they have made the nation proud by carrying its “flag high on peacekeeping missions across the continent and around the globe”, as well as fighting for peace and standing for principle.

He said, “Today, we honour the enduring sacrifice of these men and women. We honour those who have paid the supreme price. And we honour those who continue to wear the uniform, who continue to stand at the gates of our democracy, shielding us from those who would tear it down.”

Acknowledging the security challenges threatening the country’s peace and unity, including terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and separatist agitations, the president stated that they were not mere security threats but existential ones.

He charged Nigerian troops to rise to the occasion, assuring them of his absolute authorisation and the trust of Nigerians in confronting and defeating the agents of terror.

Tinubu stated, “And let it be said plainly: these evils do not discriminate by tribe or faith. They destroy churches and mosques alike. They abduct children without asking where they worship. Therefore, our response must be united, firm, and uncompromising.

“To the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I say this with clarity: the time to rise is now. You have my full authorisation and the trust of the Nigerian people to confront and defeat those who seek to undermine our nation. You have my confidence, my support, and my prayers. And I know that you have the resolve to prevail.”

Further eulogising the nation’s fallen heroes, Tinubu said some of them “now lie in silence beneath the soil of a grateful nation”, while others still nurse “the wounds of war as living reminders of the sacrifices made in our name”.

The president extended the country’s deepest sympathy to the families they left behind, and promised that their memory will remain for generations to come, as their blood was not spilled in vain.

“And to those who remain in service, I urge you to press on with honour, guided by our constitution and by the principles of international law. Your strength must remain disciplined, your courage must remain anchored in justice, and your mission must remain rooted in the values that define us as a people,” he stated.

To all stakeholders working for peace and national security across the country, Tinubu commended them, saying it is not the duty of soldiers alone to work towards nation-building, but also the responsibility of all citizens, leaders, and institutions to do so.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff said in the course of more than a century and a half, the Nigerian Army had experienced substantial transformation in its organisational structure and equipment.

Oluyede added that over the years, the enduring tradition in the army’s history was the steadfast spirit and unwavering commitment to sacrifice of Nigerian soldiers.

He stated that the Nigerian Army of today was not only resilient but also armed with modern and state-of-the-art equipment, platforms and capabilities to confront as well as deter any threat to the country.

Oluyede urged field commanders to be bold, strong, ingenious and audacious, stressing that every operation must be geared towards one clear objective: the nation’s success.

He stated, “While we may be uncertain about what the future holds, we are certain of our capabilities in the present. Therefore, we shall use the latter as the strength to prepare for the uncertainties of tomorrow.

“As we continue to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria, we have heightened the concentration of personnel on professionalism. To this end I enjoin our law-abiding citizens, especially those living within proximity of our areas of operation to understand that our deployment and activities are designed to protect, defend and not to oppress them.”

Oluyede expressed the Nigerian Army’s gratitude to Tinubu for his strategic guidance and unwavering support to the army, saying, “Your presence in our midst today did not only add colour and glamour to the celebration but has also emphatically demonstrated your collective support for us.”

The event, attended by prominent Nigerians, members of the diplomatic corps, and traditional rulers, featured military parades, tactical drills, and an exhibition of advanced hardware.

Among the dignitaries present were former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar; and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Others included Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; other service chiefs; lawmakers; and royal fathers, as well as three former army chiefs, Lt. Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, and Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya.