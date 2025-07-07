TCN Seeks Support of Communities, Security Agencies to Protect Power Installations 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has appealed for the support and cooperation of communities to protect its installations from vandals and encroachers into power lines.

The Kaduna Regional General Manager of TCN, Nasir Mansur Fada, made the appeal on Monday at a sensitization meeting with traditional rulers, youth leaders, security agencies and other stakeholders.

Addressing the meeting, which held at the Kaduna office of the electricity company, Fada said some of the critical issues facing the company include encroachment under transmission lines and the escalating vandalism of installations and equipment.

He said: “The sensitization meeting aligns with directives from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and TCN’s commitment to infrastructure protection.”

According to him, community engagement and collaboration are very crucial in the efforts to check the activities of vandals and ensure steady electricity supply.

He called on community leaders to report vandals and those encroaching into power lines to the police for arrest and prosecution.

Fada emphasized the indispensable role of community support in achieving consistent power delivery.

He highlighted recent advancements, including the installation of new transformers in various locations and ongoing expansion and upgraded projects designed to improve electricity supply.

He, however, stressed that the success of these efforts hinges on the active participation of host communities in protecting power installations.

“We are committed to delivering improved power supply, but this cannot be realized if our infrastructure is constantly under threat from vandals and illegal structures built under transmission lines,” Fada said.

Some heads of department at the TCN made presentations on the severe risks associated with encroachment on Right of Way and how unauthorized structures impede essential maintenance work and pose significant dangers to residents living close to high-voltage lines.

The meeting also enlightened stakeholders on how to protect lives and property by maintaining a safe distance from transmission corridors.

They warned that venturing too close to high-voltage equipment can lead to severe consequences, including electrocution, fires and other life-threatening hazards.

Residents were encouraged to report any acts of vandalism or suspicious activities observed near transmission facilities.