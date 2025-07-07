Sunbeth Strikes Deal with Dangote Refinery for Distribution of Petroleum Products

Peter Uzoho

Sunbeth Energies Limited, a prominent oil and gas downstream player has signed a landmark agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals for the purchase and nationwide distribution of refined petroleum products.

Sunbeth announced this in a statement issued yesterday, saying the milestone makes it one of a few downstream companies to secure such a partnership with the Aliko Dangote-owned refinery, positioning the company among the most trusted energy distributors in Nigeria.

The company added that the deal marks a significant leap for a company just under two years old, signaling both operational credibility and long-term ambition.

“This partnership with Dangote Refinery is not just a deal, it’s a signal. It signals our continued drive to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy security and long-term economic value.

“At Sunbeth Energies, we are building for the future, a resilient and responsive supply system that delivers with consistency, earns trust, and serves both industries and communities nationwide.

“This collaboration strengthens our alignment with national development priorities and expands our capacity to adapt and lead in an energy market that is evolving fast and demanding more”, Managing Director of Sunbeth Energies, Lateef Abioye, said.

Through the partnership, according to the statement, Sunbeth Energies will distribute Dangote-refined petroleum products across its service stations nationwide, ensuring availability, reducing supply chain inefficiencies, and enhancing consumer trust.

Head of Retail Sales at Sunbeth Energies, Victoria Awoniyi, added: “This partnership represents another important step in strengthening our ability to serve the market at scale. It expands the flexibility of our supply network and supports our ongoing efforts to deliver timely, dependable energy solutions to customers across Nigeria.

” As we grow, partnerships like this help us stay responsive to shifting market demands while staying true to our commitment to excellence in service and delivery.”

The statement said the announcement marked another milestone in a growing list of achievements for Sunbeth Energies.

In just 15 months, it said the company has emerged as a major player in the industry, earning a reputation as a key supplier of petroleum products across the country, a testament to both its operational strength and strategic ambition.

As Nigeria strengthens its focus on local refining and economic self-sufficiency, the company said the partnership represents a significant step toward greater energy resilience, enhanced market competitiveness, and a more robust domestic value chain.

Sunbeth Energies Limited described itself as a dynamic player in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, focusing on the bulk trading, distribution, and supply of refined petroleum products.

“Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to sustainable energy practices, Sunbeth Energies continues to contribute to Nigeria’s energy security and economic growth,” it added.