South Africa Airways Extends Flight Service to Mauritius

Chinedu Eze

In line with repositioning itself as a network carrier promoting routes beyond Johannesburg, South African Airways (SAA) has added Mauritius to its destination.

The airline recently organized a networking lunch with top CEOs of the travel industry and showcased Mauritius as a potential holiday and special events destination for Nigerian travellers.

Speaking at the event, SAA’s Country Manager stressed, Mrs. Leke Bamtefa, said, “Today’s event is about exposing our top travel trade partners to the various opportunities that abound in Mauritius as a vibrant destination for leisure, weddings, honeymoons, and outdoor activities.

SAA has the best connections into Mauritius, and we have partnered with Emotions DMC as an experienced destination management company to provide you with expert handling services to cater for your clients’ requirements on ground.”

She added that based on the performance of the route, the airline also hopes to organise a familiarization trip for members of the travel trade to Mauritius in order to have a first-hand experience of the destination.

The Managing Director of Emotions DMC, Mr. David Collard, remarked, “Emotions Destination Management Company provides inbound ground handling services in Mauritius. We are partnering with SAA to develop Mauritius as a potential market in Nigeria and we are passionate about welcoming customers to the country to enjoy the many land and sea activities it has to offer. Travel to Mauritius is visa free provided you have the requisite travel documents including travel insurance, air ticket and spending money of $100 per night with pre-booked tour activities or proposed on arrival.”