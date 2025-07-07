  • Monday, 7th July, 2025

Singer, Songwriter Romeo Comes With New Song, ‘Street’

‘Romeo’ wants to pass a positive message of love, kindness and happiness across the world through music. 

He also wants to tell his story and inspire the next generation on the importance of attaining success through hard work.

Romeo was born by Nigerian parents and he spent his early life in Italy and recently relocated to London. 

After his successful run in the late 2000s, Romeo took a break from music to concentrate on other activities dear to his heart, like his humanitarian works. 

He is now planning a comeback with a new album in 2021. He has been in the studio working hard with his producers and support team to deliver the next best songs that will send shockwaves across the world.

Romeo has just released a new hit track titled ‘Street’ to announce his comeback to the music industry.

