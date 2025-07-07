SG Holdings Signals Global Expansion Course, Impressive Balance Sheet After 10-year Growth Transformation

SG Holdings, West Africa’s leading indigenous energy and shipping company, has announced its strategic positioning for the next decade of growth, marking 10 years of exceptional performance that has established the company as a continental leader in energy infrastructure, shipping operations and industrial development.

Under the leadership of Group Managing Director and CEO, Deji Somoye, SG Holdings has achieved remarkable financial strength with an impressive balance sheet.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans oil and gas transportation, energy downstream operations, infrastructure development and real estate, creating thousands of jobs across Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking at a virtual media parley, Somoye said: “Our 10-year journey represents more than corporate success, it demonstrates Africa’s capacity for world-class, indigenous-led enterprise,” said Deji Somoye, Group Managing Director and CEO of SG Holdings.

“We have proven that African companies can build global partnerships while maintaining local priorities, creating sustainable value for our continent’s economic transformation.”

SG Holdings has established itself as one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest indigenous operators of crude oil vessels, with a fleet of seven ocean-going tankers valued at over $350 million.

The fleet includes five Suez max tankers and two medium range tankers, secured through strategic partnerships with global shipping giants including Clarksons Shipping, BP, Shell Shipping and Navig8.

“Our shipping operations have positioned Nigeria prominently in international energy trade while creating high-skill employment for maritime professionals across the region,” Somoye noted. “This achievement reflects our commitment to building indigenous capacity that competes at the highest global standards.”

The company’s integrated approach spans the entire energy value chain. Through its Petrosafe retail brand and upcoming Jetsafe aviation fuel facilities, SG Holdings has modernized energy distribution while creating hundreds of jobs in retail operations and depot management.

The company’s partnerships with major players including Shell and ExxonMobil have strengthened Nigeria’s energy supply chain.

SG Holdings’ infrastructure investments include a state-of-the-art 42-million-litre tank farm and coastal jetty, which have enhanced intra-African trade by supporting energy needs in landlocked nations including Mali and Burkina Faso.

The company’s real estate division, Lusso Holmes, continues transforming Lagos’ urban landscape with strategic developments in Ikoyi and Lekki.

The company’s robust financial performance has earned prestigious ratings from leading agencies. Global Credit Rating (GCR) awarded SG Holdings an AA long-term rating, citing “sound leverage and liquidity,” while Agusto & Co. assigned an A rating for strong financial condition.

These accolades reflect the company’s commitment to corporate governance excellence and strategic risk management.

“Our strong ratings reflect not just financial performance, but our unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and operational excellence,” said Somoye. “This foundation enables us to pursue ambitious growth plans with confidence.”

Looking ahead, SG Holdings has secured operational approvals for expansion into key international markets including London, Istanbul, Dubai and Mauritius.

This strategic positioning supports the company’s vision of carrying African excellence onto the global stage while maintaining its commitment to continental development.

“The next decade will see SG Holdings leverage our proven track record to pursue strategic opportunities that create value for all stakeholders,” Somoye emphasized. “Our expansion plans are designed to enhance our capacity to serve Africa’s growing energy needs while establishing new benchmarks for indigenous enterprise.”

Since its founding, SG Holdings has demonstrated exceptional resilience through various market cycles while maintaining consistent growth. The company’s success under Somoye’s leadership, drawing on his extensive experience including an MBA from Wharton Business School and over 22 years in banking, has created a blueprint for sustainable, indigenous-led development across Africa.

“Our achievements over the past decade position us strongly for the opportunities ahead,” concluded Somoye. “We remain committed to innovation, operational excellence, and creating lasting value for the communities we serve across Africa and beyond.”

SG Holdings is a leading indigenous African energy and shipping company with operations across Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

The company operates through four main divisions: oil and gas transportation, energy downstream, infrastructure, and real estate. With a commitment to excellence and sustainable development, SG Holdings continues to set new standards for indigenous enterprise across the African continent.