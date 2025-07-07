Report: Nigeria’s Social Cohesion Index Drops to 46.8%

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Africa Polling Institute (API) Sunday released its 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey report, which measured the country’s social cohesion index at 46.8% which is below the average threshold of 50%, indicating a weak state of social cohesion in Nigeria, API said.

Key findings indicate low trust in government as 83% of Nigerians have little or no trust in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, while 82% distrust the National Assembly and 79% lack confidence in the judiciary.

The report also added that despite identity-based differences, Nigerians are united by shared grievances such as inflation, unemployment, and insecurity, with many citing economic hardship and high costs of living.

The report signed by API Executive Director, Prof. Bell Ihua, further revealed that identity indicator shows 53% of Nigerians feel disappointed in Nigeria, while 27% identify more with their ethnicity than with being Nigerian.

“On civic participation, 68% of citizens are willing to sacrifice for the collective good, and 79% are willing to cooperate with fellow citizens from other ethnic groups. While 61% believe corruption has increased significantly, and 64% rate the government’s efforts to tackle corruption as poor.”

On gender equity, the report hinted that 71% agree women should lead in politics, corporate entities, and religious organisations, and 73% support equal entitlement to family inheritances.

The API report, however recommends the establishment of a commission to promote unity, trust, and inclusive governance, adding that the Federal Government should forge a new social contract with Nigerians, outlining benefits and responsibilities.

“Nigeria needs a new shared vision and national identity emphasising uniqueness, strength in diversity, and equality before the law.”

The report highlights the need for citizen-focused national rebirth, economic empowerment, and civic engagement to rebuild trust and strengthen social cohesion in Nigeria.

Africa Polling Institute (API), with the support of Ford Foundation, conducted the nationwide Citizens Perception Survey (CPS) to measure the state of social cohesion in Nigeria, between the months of January and February 2025.