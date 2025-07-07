Registration Open for Regions Leading Manufacturing Exhibition 

Returning to Lagos for the 12th edition, Propak West Africa will bring together over 5,500 attendees for three action packed days in Lagos.

With 250 global brands exhibiting, this years edition will be the largest yet and professionals from across the supply chain from industries working in the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industries will be in attendance.

As Propak has grown over the years it has continued to attract the biggest names in the industry from all corners of the globe, including BBM Maschinenbau, Danfra Soluions, Krones AG, Milacron India, Neofyton, Piovan Group, Reifenhauser Blown Film, Sacmi, Snetor and Windmoeller & Holscher among many others internationally.

The Organisers are also delighted to welcome back many Nigerian exhibitors including Adeco Project Engineering, Ankan Group of Companies, Beaumont Industrial Services, E-One Machinery, JMG Ltd, Proxima, SBA Nigeria, Stav Ltd and Veepee Group among the largest contingent of Nigerian companies to date. This September will also see the highest number of machines on display ever at the exhibition, with more than fifteen live in action including various forms of injection and blow mould machine, sachet, packing and weighing machines including some new to the West African market.

Speakers on these stages come from the likes of Guinness Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria Plc, UAC Foods and FrieslandCampina to name just a few.