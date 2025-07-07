Police Arrest Robbery Syndicate, Recover N14m  Livestock in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Police Command has arrested a four-man armed robbery gang notorious for orchestrating violent attacks and vehicle thefts in Akure, Owo, and surrounding areas.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, made this announcement in Akure at the weekend while speaking with journalists on the achievements recorded over the past two weeks.

Lawal said that the arrest was made following a reported armed robbery incident in Akure involving the theft of a vehicle and other valuables on June 27.

He said: “On June 27, 2025, following a reported armed robbery incident in Akure involving the theft of a vehicle and other valuables, the Command’s Tactical Intelligence and Response Squad (TIRS) swiftly launched a coordinated investigation. Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the squad tracked and apprehended two key suspects outside Ondo State.

“Subsequent intelligence breakthroughs led to the arrest of two additional members of the gang, including a suspected habitual receiver of stolen items. Preliminary findings indicate that the syndicate has been actively involved in a network specializing in car snatching and trafficking.

“So far, a number of stolen items, including a vehicle and several mobile devices, have been recovered. Investigations are ongoing to trace additional stolen property and identify other collaborators, including a suspected arms supplier currently at large.”

CP Lawal also said the command arrested Ali Garuba for absconding with 55 cattle and eight sheep/rams collectively valued at ₦41 million.

“A swift response by the Anti-Kidnapping Section led to the recovery of 22 stolen cows within 48 hours. The primary suspect remains at large, and concerted efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining livestock and bring him to justice.

“On July 1, 2025, at about 1630hrs, the DPO of ‘B’ Division Owo, acting on intelligence, led a decisive raid on the hideout of one Olujide Boluwaji Israel (aka Kendowell), 28, a known senior member of the Eiye Confraternity.

“The suspect was arrested at Igbolodu/Okanlawon Street, Owo, and is known for terrorizing students and residents, particularly within the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic community. He remains in the custody with ongoing efforts to arrest his fleeing accomplices,” the CP stated.

He emphasized that from the hinterlands to the coastal waterways, the Police Command’s strategy has been holistic—emphasizing intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention measures, robust community engagement, and strategic inter-agency collaboration.

According to him, “On July 2, 2025, the Command’s SWAT Unit received a complaint from Mrs. Tajudeen Latifa, an online vendor based in Ogun State, regarding repeated fraudulent purchases totaling ₦4.5 million, made using fake bank alerts.

“The prime suspect, Ms Bunmi Oyinlola (currently at large), had used multiple identities and delivery locations, including Akure. Prompt action led to the arrest of two male accomplices, Olamide Olawale and Oluwatosin Oluwasegun, in Ondo town. Investigation continues, and all suspects will be prosecuted accordingly.”