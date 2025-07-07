Pepsodent Schools Campaign Targets 2.7m Pupils

In its drive towards deepening oral hygiene among kids, Pepsodent, a leading global toothpaste brand, has begun 2025 Brush Day & Night awareness campaign in three locations across the country with the target of reaching 2.7million pupils.

The initiative, which is part of Pepsodent’s ongoing move to sensitise pupils about oral hygiene, will be carried out in a total of 4,567 schools across six locations that include Lagos, Abuja, Kano in this current term and Enugu, Owerri and Port Harcourt in the next term.

The campaign features the 21-Day Brush Day and Night Challenge, aimed at encouraging children to brush their teeth in the morning and at night for at least two minutes daily for 21-days. This will help pupils imbibe the habit of brushing day and night and increase their chances of being cavity free all through their lifetime.

Speaking about the initiative, Brand Manager for Pepsodent, Mary Akindola, said that the challenge is being implemented in schools across Nigeria to embed proper oral hygiene habits in children, especially in areas where dental care is often neglected, with the goal of raising a generation of healthy, confident future leaders, who will also be change agents by being good oral hygiene ambassadors in their sphere of influence.

Akindola noted that the initiative was conceived with instilling good oral hygiene practices from an early age adding that such behaviour sets the foundation for lifelong practices.

“School absenteeism among pupils is often linked to dental problems, which can be prevented with simple oral hygiene routines. By encouraging children to brush their teeth twice daily for at least two minutes, we can significantly reduce the risk of tooth decay. And according to world oral health data, almost half of the world population battle with cavities. So the School program is our contribution in promoting good oral hygiene among pupils in Nigeria. Through initiatives like the 21-Day Brush Day and Night Challenge, we aim to instill lifelong good brushing habits in children. When these practices are adopted early, they not only improve oral health but also contribute to a better quality of life in the long term,” she said.

Also speaking, Consumer Engagement Centre Specialist for Unilever, Gloria Olatunbosun, said that Pepsodent aims to equip children with the knowledge and habits needed to reduce oral health issues by promoting consistent brushing with floride based toothpaste and embarking on the 21-Day Brush Day and Night Challenge.

In his remarks, Education Secretary, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Education Authority, Mr. Remi-Williams Abiola, commended Pepsodent for consistently supporting oral health education in the local government.

Abiola emphasized the importance of the brand’s efforts in teaching children proper brushing habits, while also calling on parents and local authorities to collaborate in sustaining the initiative.

In her response, Head Teacher, Oladipo Primary School 1, Iganmu, Mrs Ezeoke Chinenye, lauded the company for the initiative, noting that the idea helps educate children especially those whose parents may lack the knowledge while also motivating schools to continue promoting good oral hygiene practices.