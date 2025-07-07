Oyo CAN Mourns Oba Olakulehin

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter, has said that the memory of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, woould be evergreen.

The late Olakulehin died on Monday morning barely two days after his 90th birthday.

The CAN Chairman in the state, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, in his condolence message made available to newsmen in Ibadan, said the news of the royal father’s demise was shocking and sad.

Akinyemiju described the deceased as a graceful leader with a heart full of compassion, who stood tall as a harbinger of inclusiveness and fatherhood.

“Kabiyesi was a devout Christian and had been a powerful force in every of his subjects’ life, imparting strong values and generosity.

“He had always been the most involved and committed father to all.

“During his reign, he ensured that all residents within his domain enjoyed very peaceful co-existence.

“Ibadan land and environs similarly witnessed unprecedented development, the traditional institution in the land also experienced transformation that has moved the institution to greater height,” he said.

The Oyo CAN chairman emphasised that Olakulehin’s departure is certainly an irreparable loss.

“However, our consolation is that he lived well, a life full of legacies, dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

“Baba was there for the unity of the Country when he fought gallantly as a military officer during the Nigerian civil war.

“Undoubtedly, Kabiyesi remains the signature of love, kindness and template for commitment in the things of God and the progress of the state.

“The Body of Christ in Oyo State commiserates with the good people of Oyo State, the Olubadan in Council, the State Government and Kabiyesi’s immediate family on this great loss.

“For our beloved Kabiyesi, the song is ended, but the melody lingers on forever.

“May God repose his soul and grant fortitude to all mourners to bear the irreparable loss; adieu Kabiyesi,” Akinyemiju said. (NAN)