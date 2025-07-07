Olubadan’s Demise: Makinde Commiserates with Oba Olakulehin Family

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has commiserated with the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away Monday morning.

Makinde commiserated with the family when a delegation of the late Olakulehin family visited his office at the state Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan, to officially inform him of the demise of the 43rd Olubadan.

The governor described the passage of Oba Olakulehin as a great loss to the people of Ibadanland.

He pledged that the state would stand by the family and give the late Olubadan a befitting burial.

Makinde said that the legacies of Oba Olakulehin would remain significant in the state’s traditional and cultural space.

“We do not always want them to go; we want them to stay with us, but God has designed our bodies for a certain period of time.

“I commiserate with the family and all of us. The government will definitely stay with the family and play whatever roles we are supposed to play, including giving Kabiyesi a befitting burial,” the governor said.

Earlier, a former President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan, Chief Bayo Oyero, who led members of the late Olubadan’s family to the governor’s office, informed the governor officially of Olakulehin’s demise.

Oyero thanked Makinde for his support to the late Ibadan traditional ruler throughout his (Olakulehin) reign as Olubadan.

He, on behalf of the deceased family, expressed gratitude to the governor and his government for making Oba Olakulehin’s reign a success.

“We are here this morning with gratitude to God and to formally inform you of the passing away of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, who passed away early this morning.

“We thank you very sincerely. In spite of the controversial situation we had before he ascended the throne, you still approved his ascension to the imperial throne of Ibadanland.

“We want to thank your government for all you have done, including a remarkable, historic coronation ceremony, which the government did for him.” Oyero said.

Oba Olakulehin, who ascended the throne as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland a year ago, celebrated his 90th birthday on July 5. (NAN)