Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is dead

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has joined his ancestors.

It was learnt that the foremost monarch, who ascended the throne in July last year, died in the early hours of Monday, after spending a year on the throne.

The demise of Oba Olakulehin, born July 5, 1935, is coming barely two days after celebrating his 90th birthday.

He received the staff of office from Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on July 12, 2024, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Details later….