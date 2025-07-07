  • Monday, 7th July, 2025

Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is dead

Nigeria | 44 minutes ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has joined his ancestors.

It was learnt that the foremost monarch, who ascended the throne in July last year, died in the early hours of Monday, after spending a year on the throne.

The demise of Oba Olakulehin, born July 5, 1935, is coming barely two days after celebrating his 90th birthday.

He received the staff of office from Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on July 12, 2024, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Details later….

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.