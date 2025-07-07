MTOTY: Nigerian Breweries Commends Union Bank, Air Peace, Others

Raheem Akingbolu

The management of Nigerian Breweries Plc has expressed profound gratitude to both lead and supporting sponsors of the Maltina Teacher of the Year(MTOTY) competition; Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Air Peace, and First City Monument Bank for their consistent support and belief in the project.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the 11th edition of the competition, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, noted that the partnership has significantly helped to sustain and grow the initiative year after year. Essaadi, who was represented by the Corporate Affairs Director, NB Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, reiterated the company’s steadfast commitment to honouring the invaluable contributions of teachers.

The MTOTY competition, a brainchild of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, is an initiative that aims to recognise, celebrate and reward exceptional teachers in Nigeria’s public and private secondary schools while inspiring excellence in teaching. Entry submissions are open from Tuesday, 24 June, 2025, to Friday, 22 August, 2025.

Eligible teachers can participate by visiting the dedicated website to complete the entry form online. Alternatively, they can download the form, complete it, scan it, and email the completed form to the organisers.

While appreciating the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) for treading the path with NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, he stated that their support has been vital in ensuring the credibility and reach of the competition

“Today, we begin another chapter in this story, a celebration of the men and women who give so much of themselves to nurture the minds and shape the future of the next generation. We are encouraged by how the competition continues to grow – from the number of entries we receive each year, to the increasing involvement of partner organisations and even greater government engagement. It tells us one thing: our collective effort to raise the profile of teachers in Nigeria is working,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Marketing Director at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sarah Agha, reaffirmed Maltina’s deep connection to the cause.

“At Maltina, our mission is to nourish lives and share happiness. No one deserves happiness more than our teachers – the quiet heroes who shape our children’s futures,” she said.

Ms Agha further noted that beyond rewarding winners, the initiative has helped elevate the status of teachers, foster community impact, and contribute meaningfully to educational development across Nigeria.

Speaking in his capacity, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, described the competition as a transformative platform that aligns with Nigerian Breweries’ commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Quality Education. He emphasised the powerful ripple effects the initiative has created across schools and communities through the inspiring journeys of past winners.

He reaffirmed that secondary school teachers in both public and private schools are eligible to participate in this 11th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

Speaking on the reward for the competition, he noted that the overall winner for the 2025 edition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N10 million, a capacity development training opportunity abroad and a school infrastructure project worth N30 million in his/her school.