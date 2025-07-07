Lagos Set to Host Investment, Social Impact Summits

The Lagos State Government has said it will host two strategic gatherings aimed at accelerating economic growth and sustainable development across the state and the continent in July.

Mrs Folashade Bada-Ambrose, The Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Bada-Ambrose, disclosed this at a news conference held on Monday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

The commissioner said that the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0 would take place on July 9, followed by the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) scheduled for July 10 to July 11.

According to her, the Lagos Investment Summit 2.0, with the theme, ‘Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,’ is designed to transition the state from planning to implementation.

Bada-Ambrose said that the summit would focus on tangible actions to attract investments and scale innovation.

She noted that the summit would serve as a platform to bring together investors, development partners, industry experts and policymakers for result-driven engagements.

“Lagos is open for business. This summit will spotlight our state’s immense opportunities, particularly in smart city solutions, green energy, digital infrastructure, fintech, civil infrastructure and agribusiness.

“Our objective is to move from dialogue to delivery,” she said.

The commissioner explained that one of the summit’s highlights was the Deal Room Segment, where investment opportunities in Lagos would be pitched to local and global investors.

She explained that the pitches would be at targeted sessions anchored by heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“Following the investment summit, Lagos will co-convene the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) in collaboration with the Sterling One Foundation, the United Nations, Sterling Bank and other development partners.

“The ASIS 2025 aims to drive high-level conversations on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across Africa, focusing on climate resilience, inclusive governance, youth empowerment, education and impact financing.

“This year’s ASIS will tackle structural inequalities and rethink finance flows across sub-national entities, with special emphasis on ESG, health equity and long-term investment.

“It is Africa’s premium platform for accelerating the SDGs,” the commissioner said.

Bada-Ambrose commended all partners for their support and collaboration, reiterating the government’s commitment to scaling bold and resilient solutions that secure Lagos position as a model 21st-century economy.

“Together, let us deliver a Lagos that works for everyone,” she said.

Also speaking at the press conference, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, affirmed that both summits aligned closely with the objectives of the SDGs.

She reaffirmed her office’s full support for the programmes, saying it represented a bold step towards sustainable growth and long-term prosperity for Lagos and Africa at large.

The ASIS 2025 will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to build collaboration between governments, private sector players, development finance institutions and social enterprises. (NAN)