Lagos LG Poll: Ex-Kwara APC Chairman Tasks Party’s Stakeholders on Unity, Victory

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Immediate past chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara state, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB) has tasked stakeholders of the APC in Lagos state to close ranks and ensure the total electoral victory of the party in the forthcoming local government council elections in the State.

He said that party members should ensure that all the grievances arising from the nomination exercise were genuinely addressed and the aggrieved members were reintegrated into the family with dignity so as to ensure electoral victory of the APC during the local government council polls.

Bolarinwa who is also a former chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government Council of Lagos State between (1999-2002 and 2004 – 2007) stated this in Ilorin, Kwara state capital while speaking with journalists on the state of the nation.

He stated that the stakeholders should not allow the accident of election history that happened in 2023 general election in the forthcoming local government council elections in the state.

He added that, “the electoral victory of APC in the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State remains a major determining variable in the 2027 political equations.

“I want to urge the stakeholders in the APC in Lagos State to work as a team and should not allow the repeat of electoral victory of opposition party of 2023 general elections in the local government councils election in the state.

“The forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State is going to be a determining variable in the 2027 political equations.

“Thus, no stone should be left untouched to ensure total victory for APC in Lagos State”

Bolarinwa noted further that, “Lagos is the domain of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and is reputed as a State of Excellence and this accolade should be demonstrated and reflected in the forthcoming election results.

“The forthcoming local government council elections in Lagos State remains a test case of popularity and acceptability of the APC and Governor Babajide Sanwolu in the State

“I am calling on the members of APC in Lagos State to work as a united front and avoid any loopholes that may hinder the electoral success of the party in all the local government councils in Lagos State.”

Bolarinwa who is also a former member of House of Representatives (2007-2011) in Lagos State warned that, “under no circumstances should our party allow the accident of election history that happened in 2023 general elections, in which an inconsequential opposition party stole the show, to repeat itself”.

He therefore appealed to APC leaders and elders in Lagos State not to rest on their oars to ensure that all the grievances arising from the nomination exercise were genuinely addressed and the aggrieved members were reintegrated into the family with dignity.

While commending the Ojora of Ijora for the timeliness and appropriateness of the sanctions on some of his politically exposed Chiefs, the former Kwara State APC Chairman, counseled that other Traditional Leaders in the State should carry out similar vetting in order to avoid trust betrayal in the election as was the case in 2023.