Katsina Gov Vows to Revive Cotton Production

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has promised to revive cotton production by providing improved seeds and creating a conducive environment for farmers in the state.

Radda revealed this when he received the Director-General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, at the Katsina Government House, Sunday.

Mustapha’s delegation was in Katsina to formalize a strategic partnership agreement with Dar Al-Halal Animal Farm, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Dikko Ladan, who accompanied Prof. Mustapha to the Government House.

But Radda said: “Our administration is committed to reviving cotton production in Katsina State by providing improved seeds and creating a conducive environment for our farmers.”

He, however, attributed the decline in cotton production in the state to low-quality seeds, adding the challenge has deterred many farmers across the state from cultivating cotton in the state.

The governor explained the inability of the farmers to cultivate cotton in the state due to lack of quality or improved seeds, has resulted in significant reduction in yields.

Radda however said his government is investing heavily in agricultural initiatives, including the distribution of fertilizers and other necessary inputs to support farmers across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He stressed that agriculture remains the most effective means of improving the livelihoods of the citizens, reiterating his administration’s readiness to partner with the private sector to boost cotton production in the state.

He called on the NBRDA to collaborate with the state Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to develop a comprehensive plan for the partnership.

Earlier, Mustapha outlined the agency’s vision and its role in advancing Nigeria’s socio-economic development through innovative research in biotechnology.

He emphasized the importance of exploring collaborative efforts with the state to enhance food security, alleviate poverty, and create job opportunities.

On his part, Ladan explained the partnership aims to establish a state-of-the-art meat hub that will position Nigeria as a major player in the international beef exportation market.

He said: “The initiative promises to enhance food and nutrition security, significantly increase livestock output, and create substantial employment opportunities for local farmers and communities across the state.”