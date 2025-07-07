H2: Analysts Predict Positive Momentum in Nigerian Equities Market

Kayode Tokede

Capital market analysts have expressed that the stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is expected to maintain its positive momentum in the second half (H2) of 2025.

They noted that the stock market growth in H1 2025 is expected to be driven by improved macroeconomic sentiment, favorable market conditions, and increased investor interest.

According to them, the H2 2025 performance depends largely on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) policy direction, clarity on banking recapitalisation efforts, inflation trends, and global commodity price movements, while investors remain focused on dividend declarations and the H1 2025 earnings season to shape market sentiment.

The stock market delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2025, closing at 119,978.57 basis points, representing a year-to-date (YtD) gain of 16.57 per cent from its opening level of 102,926.40 basis points.

Consequently, the market capitalisation gained N13.2 trillion from N62.763 trillion at the beginning of the year to close at N75.96 trillion at the end of June 30, 2025.

On market performance for H2 2025, a group of analysts at Afrinvest Limited noted that, “looking ahead in H2, we maintain our market projections as most of the current market dynamics still align with our prognosis at the beginning of the year.

“For full year 2025, we still project a 30.4 per cent gain in our base-case scenario, driven by expectations sustained pace of banking sector capital raise, fixed-income yield moderation, fiscal policy reforms & accelerated CAPEX spending, improved FX stability, and the possibility of some major corporate listings on the NGX.”

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion said, “we expect mixed sentiments on bargain hunting and sector rotation, as traders wait to confirm direction after Doji chart pattern formation. Investors buying into value as they digest dividend payout of March year end and others in the midst of portfolio reshuffling, even as few audited accounts are expected to hit the market with dividend announcement.”

He added that “sector rotation and portfolio rebalancing continued in the market with investors taking advantage of price correction to buy into value. This is amid the volatility and pullbacks that add more strength to upside potential. Consequently, investors should take advantage of price correction. Also looking at the trends and events across the globe and domestically.”

A group of analysts at Cardinalstone in its report titled ‘2025 Mid-Year Economic Outlook’ said, “improved macroeconomic sentiment, driven by faster-than-expected GDP growth, a downward trend in inflation, and early signs of currency stability, has set the stage for renewed investor confidence.

“Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) participation is also picking up, buoyed by greater FX clarity and improved capital repatriation mechanisms and the recent M&A activities in the oil and gas sector signal stronger corporate earnings ahead, particularly in the upstream and services segments. These drivers reinforce our constructive stance on Nigerian equities going into the second half of the year.”

They also noted that the CBN’s concerted efforts to restore confidence in the FX market, through increased transparency, liberalised pricing mechanisms, and enhanced investor engagement are beginning to yield tangible results.

“In H1 2025, foreign portfolio inflows into stock market significantly improved, reflecting a clear turnaround in sentiment. We expect this renewed momentum in FPI activities to continue, supported by Nigeria’s relatively strong macro narrative and favourable positioning in the current global environment.”

Cardinalstone projected 2025 stock return of the Nigerian market to 32.2 per cent, stressing on a risk-adjusted basis, the market should return 14.5 per cent or an expected return per risk of 1.82x in 2025.

Looking ahead, United Capital Plc and Cowry Asset Management project continued positive sentiment, supported by corporate earnings and market liquidity—though tempered by inflation, interest rate trends, and naira volatility.