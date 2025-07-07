Firm Wins Travel Management Company World 

Chinedu Eze

Major Nigerian travel industry player, FCM Nigeria has secured the coveted title of Nigeria’s Leading Travel Management Company at the World Travel Awards 2025.

The announcement was made during the Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where the continent’s most distinguished travel professionals, industry leaders, and hospitality pioneers gathered to celebrate excellence across the travel and tourism sector.

Receiving the award on behalf of the organisation, Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, Mr. Bankole Bernard, reflected on the significance of this achievement:“This award represents far more than recognition, it’s a powerful validation that our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric service resonates on a global scale. Throughout our journey, we’ve consistently approached travel management through the lens of relevance, responsiveness, and continuous reinvention.”

Managing Director of FCM Nigeria, Adejoju Olutimayin, attributed the company’s success to the exceptional dedication of its team and strategic partnerships that have enabled sustained growth and innovation.

“Our remarkable journey has been fundamentally shaped by our willingness to make bold decisions, forge authentic partnerships, and build a team culture where excellence is not just expected but actively cultivated every single day,” Olutimayin explained.