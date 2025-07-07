  • Monday, 7th July, 2025

Firm Wins Travel Management Company World 

Business | 15 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze

Major Nigerian travel industry player, FCM Nigeria has secured the coveted title of Nigeria’s Leading Travel Management Company at the World Travel Awards 2025.

The announcement was made during the Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where the continent’s most distinguished travel professionals, industry leaders, and hospitality pioneers gathered to celebrate excellence across the travel and tourism sector. 

Receiving the award on behalf of the organisation, Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, Mr. Bankole Bernard, reflected on the significance of this achievement:“This award represents far more than recognition, it’s a powerful validation that our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric service resonates on a global scale. Throughout our journey, we’ve consistently approached travel management through the lens of relevance, responsiveness, and continuous reinvention.”

Managing Director of FCM Nigeria, Adejoju Olutimayin, attributed the company’s success to the exceptional dedication of its team and strategic partnerships that have enabled sustained growth and innovation.

“Our remarkable journey has been fundamentally shaped by our willingness to make bold decisions, forge authentic partnerships, and build a team culture where excellence is not just expected but actively cultivated every single day,” Olutimayin explained.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.