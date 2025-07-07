 FCT INFRASTRUCTURAL TRANSFORMATION

The FCT Administration is committed to providing vital infrastructure, writes RACHEL USMAN

In the capital of a country that often forgets to finish what it starts, Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital these past few days witnessed not a spectacle but stewardship, with the unveiling of completed infrastructure projects within a two-week period to celebrate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second anniversary.

Over two weeks, the strength of policy met the power of personality, and perhaps more than any other in recent memory, exposed the depth of FCT Minister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike’s political magnetism and the breadth of his economic reform impact.

Without doubt, and despite varying shades of opinion, Wike has excelled in the area of infrastructure. As FCT minister, he has completed some abandoned projects and initiated new ones, thus fulfilling the promises he made.

Of FCT’s ₦1.81 trillion Statutory Budget for the 2025 fiscal year, which has been passed, the Minister had explained that N1.31 trillion was earmarked for capital projects, representing 72.3 per cent.

The minister’s aim was to achieve a realistic budget performance, and said that the N1.31 trillion of the proposed capital budget was for the development of infrastructure, with emphasis on completion of ongoing projects, as well as other counterpart-funded related projects aimed at enhancing socio-economic activities in the territory.

If infrastructure here is the narrative, the FCT Minister set out to prove that indeed leadership must be backed with proof of performance and not noise. Thus the incredible amount of work that’s been done on the road network since Wike came on board as minister remains the most poignant.

On Tuesday, 10th June 2025 Nyesom Wike hosted President Bola Tinubu to commission the newly rehabilitated International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Swiftly following, the next day, the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way), from Ring Road 1 (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way), Gishiri and other roads in Katampe District were flagged-off.

This unrelenting drive and passion for results threw many off-guard and earned Wike the respect and admiration of friends and foes alike, proving even to critics, that what sets him apart is his unwavering commitment to delivering on his duties, no matter the obstacles.

Same week in June also saw the President commissioning the newly constructed Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) Stage II, by Efab Sunshine Estate, from Ring Road I (RRI) Junction to Wasa Junction.

On Monday, 16th June, 2025, the newly constructed Arterial Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way), from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road 3 (RR3), was commissioned, and followed the day after with the flag-off of the design and construction of a new Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja. Wednesday the 18th saw the commissioning of the newly constructed Right-Hand Service Carriageway of Inner Northern Expressway (INEX), from Ring Road 3 (RR 3) along INEX by Bridge over Railway Lines, to Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Mohammed Expressway).

Then came the commissioning of the newly constructed Collector Road CN2 (Zakari A. Kyari Street), from Arterial Road N11 (Ahmadu Bello Way) in Mabushi, to Judges quarters in Katampe.

Wike’s vision and commitment, unlike any other minister in the recent past, to delivering such quality projects in record time, are no doubt hallmarks of bringing his signature style of leadership to the forefront, driving projects that will have a lasting impact on the lives of residents and visitors alike.

Since August 21, 2023, when Wike assumed office, it has been from one significant achievement to another such that even the blind can see that change is enveloping residents, and it is one aspect of infrastructural development that can be felt by all.

The projects inaugurated cut across the Abuja city centre, the satellite towns and the rural areas, reflecting the FCTA’s commitment to inclusive development, and further highlighting the magnitude of development achieved so far.

We should not forget the opening up such rural communities, like the commissioning of newly constructed access roads by EFCC Academy Site in Giri District Abuja, and the newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace – Radio Nigeria – New Market Road, Gwagwalada Area Council as well as the newly constructed Collector Road CN8 (Asuquo Okon Street), by Police Service Commission, from Arterial Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) to Arterial Road N1, and other connecting roads in Dakibiyu District, and the commissioning of the newly constructed road from A2 Junction (Abuja – Lokoja Road) to Pai Town are clear indications that its not all about urban centers.

Other projects commissioned within the period include the newly constructed Kabusa-Ketti Road, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the dualized and upgraded Ushafa to War College/Army Check Point roads, and other ancillary roads in Bwari Area Council, as well as the newly constructed interchange bridges of Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way) over Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Mohammed Expressway).

Exiting these projects from the budget cycle thus paves way for new projects, and further reiterates the commitment of the FCT Administration to provide the necessary infrastructure and ensure their sustainability in the FCT. The priority is to improve the quality of life for all FCT residents, and Wike says he’s dedicated to delivering projects that meet their needs and expectations. This is the first time such is happening.

With the commissioning of the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network, Loops 1, 2, 5 & 6 of the Federal Capital City, Abuja, and the two bus terminals, at Mabushi and Kugbo, transportation as well as other critical areas such as health, education are being touched.

Wike’s trajectory on the FCT is undeniable. The numerous ongoing projects, through first-class infrastructure, are a testament to his tireless efforts to transform the nation’s capital into a hub of development and growth.

A visionary leader and a paragon of excellence, the FCT Minister is leaving an indelible mark on FCT’s socio-economic landscape, and an enduring narrative under his stewardship.

Love him or hate him but you cannot ignore him, the opportunity to deliver the dividends of democracy to FCT residents is a testament that Wike is a character that shines through hard work, diligence, as well as commitment to service and humanity.

Usman writes from Katampe, Abuja