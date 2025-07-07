Family, Monarchs, Global Dignitaries to Celebrate Oba Sijuwade’s Legacy

A decade after the passing of one of Africa’s most revered monarchs, preparations are in top gear for a grand memorial in honour of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II , the 50th Ooni of Ife, who reigned from 1980 until his transition in 2015.

Organised by the Sijuwade Royal Family in collaboration with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), the 10th year memorial commemoration is set to hold on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos. The commemorative events are designed to reflect the towering legacy of Oba Sijuwade, a monarch widely remembered for his diplomacy, cultural advocacy, and unrelenting commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria and Africa.

According to a statement, one of the major highlights is “The Life & Times of Oba Okunade Sijuwade”, an exclusive exhibition featuring personal artifacts, royal heirlooms, and rare memorabilia that tell the story of the monarch’s personal journey, reign, and enduring influence.

This carefully curated display will provide guests with a rare, intimate window into the private and public life of a king who, in his lifetime, helped redefine traditional leadership in contemporary Africa.

The centrepiece of the commemoration is the Oba Okunade Sijuwade Symposium, scheduled for the same venue, same Friday, 25 July 2025, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The symposium will feature keynote addresses from prominent African and international leaders, as well as a case study presentation by Professor Jacob K. Olupona of Harvard Divinity School on the theme:“Securing and Unifying Nigeria through Traditional Institutions.”

A compelling panel discussion, to be moderated by renowned media scholar Chief Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, will bring together a diverse array of voices, including: HRH Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed (JSC, Rtd.), Emir of Lafia; HRH Oba Adeokun Abolarin, Orangun of Oke-Ila; HRH Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, Tor Tiv; HRH Dr. Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi, Dein of Agbor; Col. Kayode Are (Rtd.), Former Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS); Chief Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation International.

This high-level dialogue is expected to reflect on the role of monarchs in conflict resolution, national unity, cultural diplomacy, and global engagement.

The commemorative events will culminate in a grand banquet on the evening of Friday, 25 July 2025, also at Harbour Point, beginning at 7:00p.m.

Attended by traditional rulers, government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the international community, the banquet will celebrate the life and times of Oba Sijuwade through tributes, music, and cultural performances.

Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, ascended the throne in 1980 and was widely regarded as a visionary monarch who combined royal prestige with modern relevance. Fluent in diplomacy and business, he travelled extensively, building bridges across cultures and championing African heritage on the global stage.

His reign witnessed significant moments in Yoruba history, including efforts to modernize the Ife palace, reconcile traditional institutions, and deepen interethnic cooperation.

Ten years after his passing, this commemoration promises to be not just a tribute to his legacy, but a reaffirmation of the enduring relevance of traditional institutions in shaping Nigeria’s future.