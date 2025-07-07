Eze Re-elected Abuja ANA Chairman, Promises Sustained Reforms

Architect Chukwudi Eze has been re-elected as Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Abuja Chapter for a second term of two years.

Eze was elected at the association’s General Congress held on Saturday at the Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, Eze reaffirmed his commitment to the literary group, pledging to build on the chapter’s recent successes and usher in a new era of excellence, partnerships and growth.

Eze, who first assumed leadership of the chapter in May 2023, expressed deep gratitude to members for their support and overwhelming confidence in his team, calling for unity and cooperation among members to reposition ANA Abuja chapter and further contribute to the growth and development of the association.

“Your vote of confidence is a stamp not only to the work we have done over the past two years, but also to your belief in the future we shall build together”, said Eze, who ran unopposed and received unanimous support to win his re-election.

According to Eze, during his first term ANA Abuja witnessed a dramatic membership growth at multiple levels, citing increased outreach to universities and the creation of student, associate, and honorary membership categories as key drivers of this expansion.

Notable initiatives during his tenure included the monthly Reading and Writers’ Dialogue, which featured high-profile guests such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, prominent writers, academics, and individuals who have made impacts in leadership and literary development.

Under his watch, ANA Abuja also launched two major publishing platforms: the Flights of Imagination Anthology and the Young Authors Publishing Initiative, aimed at grooming and publishing emerging voices in Nigerian literature.

Several speakers at the congress applauded Eze’s leadership qualities and offered goodwill messages alongside practical suggestions for the new term.

Dr. Usman Akanbi, National President of ANA, urged the chapter chairman to expand on the good work that he started and to “build more literary bridges”, suggesting sustainability of ongoing programmes and the introduction of new ones.

Akanbi assured that the national body will continue to support the chapter in all of its initiatives.

Mallam Denja Abdullahi, veteran art director and ANA former National President, commended the chapter’s revitalisation through hard work and bold leadership initiatives, while suggesting “leveraging technology to help in creating a vibrant community of written and spoken word craftsmen.”

In their separate remarks, Prof. Tunde Olusunle, seasoned media practitioner and member of the chapter, and Dr Joan Oji, National Secretary of the Association, congratulated the new EXCO, describing their victory as a testimony to their commitment to literary excellence.

They urged the leadership of ANA Abuja to keep prioritising programmes that mentor and publish more young writers, especially women, as they pledged their continued support for the chapter.

Others that were re-elected at the congress include ⁠Rukayyat Bayero – Vice Chairperson; Uthman Qasim – Secretary; ⁠Adelaja Olufunke – Assistant Secretary; ⁠Obinna Okereke – Auditor; ⁠Olaitan Abiodun – Treasurer; and ⁠Adelana Esther as PRO. ⁠

Others include Yemi Mercy-Assistant PRO; Stephanie Abughdyer, Financial Secretary; ⁠Barrister Charles Iwuchukwu, Legal Adviser; and ⁠Abdulmalik Yahya got inaugurated as Exchange and Special Task Coordinator.

The new council took oath of office administered by Barrister Eric Ibe as witnessed by prominent members of the chapter including Rtd. CP Emmanuel Ojukwu, Salamatu Sule, Dr Nyaknno Osso, among others.