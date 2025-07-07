Delta Community Leader Cautions Urhobos over Protest against Tantita

A prominent community leader in the oil producing Ogulagha Kingdom of Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta state, Chief Larry Adanike, has cautioned Urhobo communities against sponsored protests against Tantita Security Services Limited(TSSL).

TSSL, which plays a critical role in securing the nation’s pipelines is owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, an Ijaw from Delta State.

Adanike, who made the appeal for caution yesterday, noted that the same contract, part of which is being handled by TSSL today, was previously managed by the late Capt Hosa from Edo State, in Urhobo territories for eight years without protests.

Adanike stressed that even when there were rampant incidents of massive pipeline vandalism and its attendant effect on the environment of host communities, there were no such protests.

He recalled that during period before advent of Tantita, the nation’s daily oil production crashed to 650,000 barrels per day as companies could not pump crude oil from their flow stations because over 85 per cent of products were lost to breaches on the pipelines by oil thieves.

Chief Adanike stressed that it is inimical to the existing inter-ethnic harmony and unity that has been sustained in Delta state for platforms belonging to some ethnic groups to sponsor protests against Tantita’s operations in their communities because the firm belongs to an Ijaw man.

He pointed out that even after the death of Capt Hosa, the current Olu of Warri presides over acreages far more than that of TSSL in Ijaw speaking areas of Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom.

He said: “Today people are sponsoring Itsekiris to protest against the Ijaw man’s company, asking for the withdrawal of Tantita Security job which Tantita is executing very competently – such that we no longer have pipeline Vandalisation and oil theft , and our oil production has improved tremendously up to at least 1.8 million barrels per day.Or they are seeking to deny Tantita access to Itsekiri communities. Now the Urhobo are saying the same thing.

“Greed and envy loss of time seem to forget reason…This will not help the cause of unity amongst the tribes in Delta State.”

Adanike also listed the numerous major pipeline contracts being executed by people belonging to other ethnic groups especially the Urhobos in Ijaw communities with no protests of disturbances.

He advised that targeting a company because it belongs to somebody from one ethnic group is a dangerous trend which would be counterproductive.

“When the security surveillance jobs were awarded by NAPPIMS through settlors like SPDC decades ago, it was Frontline Urhobo Contractors like Chief Ubiebi from Ughelli axis that handled all major security and maintenance contracts for decades in Ijaw areas of Forcados (Ogulagha) and Escravos (Gbaramatu), Tunu, Beniseide (Ojobo) Egbema-Angalabiri (Bayelsa) among others.

“Some other Urhobo and Isoko Contractors who held sway then in major engineering and EPIC Construction contracts were:Eruben Ltd;SJ Jones; SAMOT Ltd;Temile & Sons (Itsekiri).

“Till today NAPPIMS major maintenance and EPIC Contracts are being executed in Ijaw Areas by well known Urhobo and Isoko Contractors:Macharry Ltd;De-Wayles; Chief Bernard Edewor, among others.

“Pushing Ijaw contractors like High Chief Tunde Smooth out of his well known marine equipment business.

“But no Ijaw Community, either collectively or individually have protested against , undermined or frustrated these Urhobo or Isoko contractors or is seeking to expel them from Ijaw Land.”

“Similarly, no Ijaw community is protesting and fighting the Olu of Warri’s company – Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited(PINL) – from executing it’s surveillance and security contract – exactly like Tantita’s – from doing his work in Ijaw areas.

“Rather the Ijaw communities are assisting and cooperating with the Olu’s PINL to successfully execute its work.”

“It is flowing from the above, that I appeal to our Urhobo and Itsekiri brothers to be circumspect and think twice about this fight against Tantita. Because no one knows the aftermath.

Your brothers and chiefs are operating Contracts and eating in Ijaw areas for decades.

Ijaws did not deprive them…

But the only one that fate gave to an Ijaw man , you say he should not work in your Areas? How fair is that?

“The Chairman of Tantita is an Ijaw leader from both Gbaramatu and Ogulagha Kingdoms, key oil producing kingdoms with massive assets helping the economy of Delta state and Nigeria.

“So Ijaws should tell Macharry Ltd and De-Wayles owned by Urhobos, to pull out of Ijaw Areas where they work today too since you don’t want Tantita owned by Ijaw in your areas?

“We have managed our unity and togetherness better than this. Who knows if after years , an Urhobo man will be given this work that Tantita Services is doing today? Will Ijaws now say that such contractor (s) should not work in Ijaw areas too?

“This is a dangerous trend that the Urhobos are starting. It is better they have a rethink, before it will force Ijaws to react with tit-for-tat.”