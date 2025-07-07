C’ River Gov Voices Excitement as FG Unveils Strategic Roadmap for Bakassi Deep Seaport

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has expressed profound excitement following the Federal Government’s unveiling of a new strategic framework that prioritizes the completion of the Bakassi Deep Seaport.

The roadmap, encapsulated in the newly launched National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, identifies Bakassi among nine key deep seaports marked for accelerated development across Nigeria.

Speaking at the official presentation of the policy in Lagos, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, described the initiative as a transformative step towards positioning Nigeria as the leading maritime hub in West and Central Africa.

“This policy signals a new dawn for the sector. Our objective is clear: to catalyze sustainable development by accelerating the completion of critical deep seaports that will drive economic transformation,” he remarked.

Reacting to the announcement, Governor Otu welcomed the development as timely and visionary, describing the Bakassi Deep Seaport as the crown jewel of his administration’s economic blueprint.

“This project is not only central to the industrial future of Cross River, it is a national asset capable of unlocking regional prosperity and redefining Nigeria’s place in global maritime trade,” the governor affirmed.

He lauded the Federal Government’s commitment and foresight in aligning national infrastructure goals with the needs of coastal states.

Governor Otu lamented that at present, Nigeria’s shipping activities are short changed as only 21 per cent account for cargoes coming into the country, with 79 per cent going to countries such as Benin, Togo and Ghana.

He explained that the reason for this is because the existing ports in Nigeria lack depth and capacity, making it difficult to accommodate bigger vessels.

According to the governor, “The implication, therefore, is that cargoes meant for Nigeria ports are consequently smuggled into the country from the 79 per cent of cargoes that find their way into neighbouring countries. In effect, one hundred per cent of those cargoes were originally meant to be shipped directly into Nigeria. So, the conception of the Bakassi Deep seaport, and of course, when eventually completed, will address the obvious shipping nightmare Nigeria is currently experiencing.”

Widely regarded as a strategic gateway to the Gulf of Guinea and a crucial link for the North, South-east, and South-south corridors, the Bakassi Deep Seaport has long been touted as a game-changer. With this renewed federal commitment, stakeholders believe that the project now has the institutional backing and political momentum required for full realization.

The policy also outlines an ambitious 7 per cent annual growth target for the marine and blue economy sector, anchored on the exploitation of Nigeria’s over 850-kilometre coastline and expansive inland waterways.

Other seaports listed for development include Badagry, Olokola, Ondo, Bonny, Burutu, Benin, Ibom, and Agge.

These ports, once completed, are expected to decongest existing facilities, spur regional trade, and usher in a new era of maritime-driven economic growth.