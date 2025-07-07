Bank of Industry Restates Commitment to Curb Medical Tourism

James Emejo in Abuja

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has reiterated its commitment to minimising medical tourism and brain drain by supporting the revitalisation of the country’s healthcare infrastructure through strategic investments.

The bank’s Executive Director, Large Enterprises, Ifeoma Uz’Okpala, gave the reassurance when the Senate Committee on Industries embarked on an inspection of the Nisa Premier hospital project in Abuja.

She pointed out that the initiative marked a significant milestone in the bank’s long-standing relationship with the healthcare provider.

Uz’Okpala said the Nisa Premier hospital project was transformational as it would support the economy in the area of conserving foreign exchange due to medical tourism.

However, Uz’Okpala said, “We started funding them when they were just a small clinic. Today, we are proud to support the development of this world-class tertiary medical facility.

“It’s a project that will not only save foreign exchange by discouraging Nigerians from seeking treatment abroad but also help stem the tide of brain drain.”

She noted that the facility boasts cutting-edge technology and medical infrastructure comparable to international standards.

She said, “Once you step inside, you’ll see why this will make a difference. We are investing heavily in hospitals now, and this is one of our proudest projects.”

Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, commended the quality of the hospital and its potential to position Nigeria as a hub for medical excellence in Africa.

He said, “When completed, this hospital will reverse the trend of medical tourism. Instead of Nigerians going abroad for treatment, we will begin to receive patients from other countries.

“Facilities like this will also encourage Nigerian doctors practicing overseas to return home.”

Fadahunsi called for the replication of such projects across the country, stating that improved infrastructure was key to transforming Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

BoI’s intervention is seen as part of a broader push to enhance industrial and human capital development through targeted investment in key sectors.