Bad Roads: House Commits to FERMA’s 5% User Charge on Petroleum Products

Dangiwa says housing ministry will be performance-driven

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The House of Representatives has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the full implementation of the 5 per cent user charge on petroleum products as stipulated under the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Act, 2007.

The House emphasised that enforcing this provision remains a priority for the 10th Assembly as part of its efforts to address Nigeria’s critical road infrastructure needs, a statement by FERMA’s Director, Information and Public Relations, Maryam Sanusi, stated.

This commitment, according to the statement, was made during a technical meeting convened by the ad-hoc committee investigating the collection and remittance of the 5 per cent user charge.

The meeting had in attendance the management team of FERMA and other relevant stakeholders in the petroleum and road sectors, the statement added.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Francis Waive, clarified that the implementation of the user charge was not intended to increase the pump price of petroleum products, but rather to ensure sustainable road maintenance nationwide for the benefit of all Nigerians, including the petroleum industry.

To fast-track this process, the committee announced the constitution of two sub-committees comprising representatives from FERMA, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), and other key stakeholders.

Waive charged the sub-committee members to submit practical, realistic recommendations that go beyond paperwork, stressing that actionable outcomes were crucial for national development and the welfare of Nigerian road users.

The inauguration of the sub-committees is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, FERMA added.

The House of Representatives said it remains resolute in its drive to ensure transparency and accountability in the collection and utilisation of the 5 per cent user charge, with the ultimate goal of rehabilitating and maintaining roads across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing has carried out its 2025 Performance Contracts for Directors and Heads of Units of the ministry during a retreat with the theme: “Accelerating Service Delivery through Performance Contracting and Strategic Alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, who declared open the retreat, said he was committed to leading a performance-driven ministry that is focused on delivering real value to Nigerians, describing the gathering as a strategic leadership forum and not just a routine administrative exercise.

He stated that it was a crucial opportunity to align the ministry’s leadership with its core mandate of translating policies into measurable outcomes, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda.

Dangiwa reaffirmed the importance of performance management in the current context of heightened public expectations and presidential oversight, pointing out that the Presidential Performance Bond signed by all ministers was a binding commitment to the Nigerian people, monitored through scorecards and dashboards developed by the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU).

He urged for full Implementation of a Results-Based Performance Management System (PMS), highlighting some of the 2025 deliverables of the ministry